Rebuild North Bay: In Santa Rosa subdivision burned by Glass fire, difficult decisions await displaced residents

Nearly three months after the Glass fire roared into Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk neighborhood, Ray Ramos and Cheryl Willett surveyed the remains of their home a final time on a crisp December evening, retrieving what they could safely take with them before bulldozers arrived the next day.

The couple had no choice but to leave the charred remains of priceless keepsakes in the ruins of their former 3,400-square-foot abode: wedding albums, vintage clothing, yearbooks, diplomas, a blue cap from their daughter’s 8th-grade graduation. All of it would be hauled away and destroyed.

“I was asked recently: What should be in my go-bag? My honest reply was: Anything you would sift for,” Willett, 48, wrote in a text days later. “But now I realize that it’s not possible to put everything special in your car as you flee the fire. You take what you can and you are left to mourn the rest and do everything you can to keep those memories alive.”

This holiday season, more than a dozen families whose homes burned in this hillside neighborhood at the northern boundary of the Valley of the Moon, east of Highway 12, are still in the first stage of rebuilding their lives. In a crucible familiar to thousands who’ve lost homes in recent North Bay blazes, fire survivors in Skyhawk — a few blocks in one corner of the 67,484-acre expanse burned in September and October by the Glass fire — are confronting the convoluted world of insurance claims, demolition and debris cleanup, permitting and construction plans.

“You live in a hotel, then a rental. You still have college applications to finish or classes to attend or necessities to find (like a can opener in the middle of making dinner),” Willett wrote.

Under the best of circumstances, it will be many months before Skyhawk residents displaced by the fire return, if they do.

Ramos, 52, and Willett, both pediatric dentists, had not committed to living again in their neighborhood of nearly a decade as they loaded an outdoor table into the bed of their pickup. The table was the last personal item they could salvage from the wreckage of their former Mountain Hawk Drive home.

As if losing the home wasn’t traumatic enough, the couple were nearly victims of fraud on the part of someone who registered their address with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It took days to sort out. Then, thieves looted the burned home around Thanksgiving, taking DVDs, video games, folding chairs and other items.

“Going through this is bad enough … and then someone opens our door and ransacks the remnants of our couch,” Willett said.

The Skyhawk subdivision includes more than 500 homes, the oldest of which date back to the 1970s. The Glass fire destroyed about 15 homes in the community — representing just under half of the 34 homes destroyed within Santa Rosa city limits.

The bulk of the damage in Sonoma County, totaling about 334 lost homes, occurred just to the south, on the valley floor and in the hills stretching up to the border with Napa County, where an additional 308 homes were destroyed.

Most of the Skyhawk damage was contained to a single block of Mountain Hawk Drive, where the burned-out hulks of ridgeline homes stand as stark reminders of the inferno. The night of Sept. 27, a Sunday, wind-swept flames sparked in Napa County raged west over the Mayacamas Mountains and into east Santa Rosa, forcing thousands to flee.

Ramos and Willett took a photo of the orange glow as they hustled their two teenage daughters out the door. That night, safe in a hotel, the family watched their home burn on a live Facebook feed. Images of the home were featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal and on national news broadcasts. But this is the first time the couple has spoken publicly about the loss.

Until the Glass fire, Skyhawk had avoided the brunt of recent wildfires, in the narrow clear between the burn zones of the 2017 Tubbs and Nuns fires. But the number of times the community had been evacuated, along with frequent power outages, created a despairing sense among many residents that it was only a matter of time before the flames arrived.

For Sean and Lisa Hensley, that moment was on a night they hosted a family gathering at their house of 14 years on San Ramon Way, on the corner of Mountain Hawk Drive. About 45 minutes after their guests left, one of their daughters returned to the house to warn them about flames she spotted on the mountain.

The couple grabbed their go-bags and two dogs and drove away. Later that night, they watched their 2,800-square-foot home burn online.

“That’s when it really sunk in,” said Sean Hensley, a 52-year-old plumbing contractor.