Rebuild North Bay: In Santa Rosa subdivision burned by Glass fire, difficult decisions await displaced residents

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 26, 2020, 6:16PM
Nearly three months after the Glass fire roared into Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk neighborhood, Ray Ramos and Cheryl Willett surveyed the remains of their home a final time on a crisp December evening, retrieving what they could safely take with them before bulldozers arrived the next day.

The couple had no choice but to leave the charred remains of priceless keepsakes in the ruins of their former 3,400-square-foot abode: wedding albums, vintage clothing, yearbooks, diplomas, a blue cap from their daughter’s 8th-grade graduation. All of it would be hauled away and destroyed.

“I was asked recently: What should be in my go-bag? My honest reply was: Anything you would sift for,” Willett, 48, wrote in a text days later. “But now I realize that it’s not possible to put everything special in your car as you flee the fire. You take what you can and you are left to mourn the rest and do everything you can to keep those memories alive.”

This holiday season, more than a dozen families whose homes burned in this hillside neighborhood at the northern boundary of the Valley of the Moon, east of Highway 12, are still in the first stage of rebuilding their lives. In a crucible familiar to thousands who’ve lost homes in recent North Bay blazes, fire survivors in Skyhawk — a few blocks in one corner of the 67,484-acre expanse burned in September and October by the Glass fire — are confronting the convoluted world of insurance claims, demolition and debris cleanup, permitting and construction plans.

“You live in a hotel, then a rental. You still have college applications to finish or classes to attend or necessities to find (like a can opener in the middle of making dinner),” Willett wrote.

Under the best of circumstances, it will be many months before Skyhawk residents displaced by the fire return, if they do.

Ramos, 52, and Willett, both pediatric dentists, had not committed to living again in their neighborhood of nearly a decade as they loaded an outdoor table into the bed of their pickup. The table was the last personal item they could salvage from the wreckage of their former Mountain Hawk Drive home.

As if losing the home wasn’t traumatic enough, the couple were nearly victims of fraud on the part of someone who registered their address with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It took days to sort out. Then, thieves looted the burned home around Thanksgiving, taking DVDs, video games, folding chairs and other items.

“Going through this is bad enough … and then someone opens our door and ransacks the remnants of our couch,” Willett said.

The Skyhawk subdivision includes more than 500 homes, the oldest of which date back to the 1970s. The Glass fire destroyed about 15 homes in the community — representing just under half of the 34 homes destroyed within Santa Rosa city limits.

The bulk of the damage in Sonoma County, totaling about 334 lost homes, occurred just to the south, on the valley floor and in the hills stretching up to the border with Napa County, where an additional 308 homes were destroyed.

Most of the Skyhawk damage was contained to a single block of Mountain Hawk Drive, where the burned-out hulks of ridgeline homes stand as stark reminders of the inferno. The night of Sept. 27, a Sunday, wind-swept flames sparked in Napa County raged west over the Mayacamas Mountains and into east Santa Rosa, forcing thousands to flee.

Ramos and Willett took a photo of the orange glow as they hustled their two teenage daughters out the door. That night, safe in a hotel, the family watched their home burn on a live Facebook feed. Images of the home were featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal and on national news broadcasts. But this is the first time the couple has spoken publicly about the loss.

Until the Glass fire, Skyhawk had avoided the brunt of recent wildfires, in the narrow clear between the burn zones of the 2017 Tubbs and Nuns fires. But the number of times the community had been evacuated, along with frequent power outages, created a despairing sense among many residents that it was only a matter of time before the flames arrived.

For Sean and Lisa Hensley, that moment was on a night they hosted a family gathering at their house of 14 years on San Ramon Way, on the corner of Mountain Hawk Drive. About 45 minutes after their guests left, one of their daughters returned to the house to warn them about flames she spotted on the mountain.

The couple grabbed their go-bags and two dogs and drove away. Later that night, they watched their 2,800-square-foot home burn online.

“That’s when it really sunk in,” said Sean Hensley, a 52-year-old plumbing contractor.

Days later, the Hensleys returned to the ruins. All the work they’d put into the home, including recently reflooring the entire house and remodeling the kitchen, was for nothing.

Standing on the foundation, the day after demolition of the home was completed in mid-December, Lisa Hensley, 61, recalled family barbecues with kids and dogs running around the yard.

“I miss it,” she said.

The couple say they don’t plan to live again in Skyhawk. They are too traumatized over losing their home and the seemingly endless cycle of fires, evacuations and power outages.

“We’re rebuilding to sell. We can’t keep doing this year after year,” Sean Hensley said.

The couple say they are satisfied so far with the pace of the tear-down. From that standpoint, the Glass fire has been a much more manageable enterprise compared with the 2017 fires, which destroyed more than 5,300 Sonoma County homes and killed 24 people in the county. Losses were estimated at $1.2 billion.

Santa Rosa lost more than 3,000 homes in that firestorm and it has taken more than three years to rebuild or start construction on most of them. In Coffey Park, the recovery is wrapping up, with new homes standing or rising on 92% of the more than 1,400 burned lots. In Fountaingrove, where cleanup and construction were complicated by hilly terrain and larger lots, 60% of the more than 1,500 burned lots have completed projects or homes in construction.

Debris removal that began this month for the Glass fire could give Skyhawk residents a sooner start on their next steps.

“Things are moving more quickly, especially in the city,” said Jesse Oswald, Santa Rosa’s chief building official. “We all feel guilty for saying this, but we only lost 34 (homes). It’s a small universe to manage, so that may have something to do with it. We kind of know what we’re doing this time, unfortunately.”

That morning, Oswald signed off on the city’s first permit allowing a homeowner to begin construction on a new home to replace one lost in the Glass fire, on Stone Bridge Road near Oakmont. Skyhawk rebuilds may take longer, Oswald predicted, because of the size of the homes, topography and more complex designs.

Santa Rosa-based Christopherson Builders is still working with dozens of 2017 fire survivors on their rebuilds, according to Brenda Christopherson, managing partner of the family company.

They have rebuilt more than 100 homes destroyed in 2017 and are in construction on about 50 more. Other survivors are still weighing their options or fighting with insurance companies to recover losses.

After purchasing the property for the original Skyhawk subdivision decades ago, Christopherson Builders erected most of the homes in the community. So far, the company is in contract to rebuild four lost in the Glass fire, including for Ramos and Willett.

“When it’s all said and done, I cannot think of one person who was not genuinely thrilled with having a brand new home and brand new start,” Brenda Christopherson said. “These people took a tragedy and turned it into the very best possibility going forward.”

The coronavirus pandemic has been a mixed blessing for builders and clients. New home construction in California has been restricted at times to rebuilding in disaster zones or affordable housing projects, which generally has led to more labor being available for work in communities where wildfires have destroyed homes. But the pandemic also has resulted in a shortage of materials, such as concrete and home furnishings, according to city officials and builders.

“We order early, because if we don’t, (materials) won’t arrive in time and clients will have to substitute what they originally selected,” Brenda Christopherson said. “There’s a huge backlog and it’s COVID, China and the whole surge.”

But framing up and furnishing a new home is one thing. Emotional trauma plays out on a different timeline and scale.

Before bulldozers razed her childhood home, 15-year-old Lainie Ramos, a budding artist, drew on the walls and doors to express her grief over the loss.

“This is so not cool,” the teen wrote beneath a drawing of a non-smiling face. On the front door, she wrote “Our house in the middle of our street” — a lyric from a popular Madness song. She crossed out the word “street” and wrote “fire.”

Lainie joined her mother to watch the bulldozers bring the house down. Willett said it felt like losing the home all over again, along with newfound catharsis over not having to look at the damage any longer.

“It begins next steps, a new chapter focused on rebirth, renewal,” Willett wrote in a text.

She said the family has been blessed with an outpouring of help and incredible acts of kindness, particularly from friends and strangers who lost homes in previous fires. Six days after losing their home, Ramos and Willett found a long-term rental for the family in Penngrove. Friends dropped off a mattress, clothes and gift cards.

Another friend organized a Christmas ornament drive. Willett said the ornaments can’t replace those her children made or that were passed down along generations. But she said their tree, donated by a family that survived the Tubbs fire, is “filled with love, kindness, hope, and friendship.”

