Rebuilding Sonoma County: Coronavirus makes it tougher for Fountaingrove residents to forge new bonds

Stephanie Bloomfield and Scott Presnell bought a second home in Fountaingrove in 2016, planning to retire and move to Santa Rosa from Washington state. Their first year in Fountaingrove, living on a spur that juts off the scenic Crown Hill Drive, was enough time to start making connections with the neighbors. One welcomed them with a bottle of wine, while another toted French pastries.

But the next year, of course, their Santa Rosa house was gone, one of the thousands of casualties of the Tubbs fire.

They decided to rebuild within a month after the 2017 wildfires. But it still took them over two years to rebuild their Santa Rosa home, even though they worked with a local contractor, Craig Lawson, whom Bloomfield trusts.

Now, they’ve been back in their new home for about a year. COVID-19 has made it tough to see the people they care about, let alone meet new people to create the connections that hold neighborhoods together. For Bloomfield, the stories that emerged after the fire about neighbors helping each other escape from the advancing flames make those acquaintances more important than ever.

“The one lesson I learned from this Tubbs fire: You want to know your neighbors,” Bloomfield said.

While she wants to go knock on her neighbors’ doors, she doesn’t, because of the pandemic. It’s small consolation but at least she’s seeing more signs of life around her.

“People are out walking the neighborhood,” she said. “It’s starting to feel inhabited again, which is great.”

In Fountaingrove, where the 2017 firestorm destroyed more than 1,500 homes, the number of rebuilt homes has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, from 247 in February to 549 in mid-December, according to Santa Rosa data. Another 343 homes are under construction in Fountaingrove, and about 200 others are in the permit and planning phases.

Fountaingrove is now the hub of the rebuild action in Santa Rosa, according to city data and officials. That’s not due to any sudden increase in building activity in the hillside neighborhood. Instead, construction has largely been completed in low-lying areas of the city hit by the Tubbs fire, like Coffey Park, where flat lots and smaller homes made it faster and cheaper to rebuild. Fountaingrove homeowners, with a general predilection for bigger and more customized houses, are seeing their homes take on average four months longer to build than elsewhere in Santa Rosa, said Gabe Osburn, the city’s deputy director of development services.

Now more than three years after the Tubbs fire, one of the city’s better metrics of rebuild pace — average inspections per day in the burned areas — shows activity continuing to drop. At its peak, the rebuild was generating about 150 inspections per day across the city, Osburn said, but city data shows that number is now less than half that — in the 60s and dropping.

“There’s still a lot of work spread over a fairly wide area that is rebuild-related,” Osburn said, adding that the city will continue working with rebuilding residents even as the construction activity slows.

Of the 502 lots in the burned areas in Santa Rosa that have remained inactive since the fires, 422 were in Fountaingrove, according to city data.

“There’s still quite a few people out there that are still trying to figure out what they want to do,” said Keith Christopherson, co-founder of Christopherson Builders, which has rebuilt dozens of homes in Fountaingrove since the fire. He suggested the rebuild was dampened by the events of 2020 — including the pandemic, protests over systemic racism and police brutality, yet another wildfire in Santa Rosa and an exhausting election cycle — which he said “just threw a big blanket over everything” by adding even more indecision to the already fraught choice of rebuilding.

“You start piling all that together, it’s pretty easy to understand it,” he said.

Lawson, the Santa Rosa builder who worked with Bloomfield and several others in Fountaingrove on their rebuild projects, described the remaining work to restore the hilly area as “a slow boat to China.” He predicts construction will wane after the next year or so but likely continue in pockets for up to a decade. Those who choose to rebuild burned lots in Fountaingrove going forward are more likely to be new residents to the area than original fire survivors, he said.

“We’ve worked our way through all the original owner stock, so to speak, and now we’re on to the second level,” Lawson said.

One part of the burned area that will look dramatically different is the 40-acre Round Barn development just east of Highway 101. In the loop formed by Round Barn Boulevard and Fountaingrove Parkway, 237 all-electric townhomes with solar panels — a project known as the Round Barn Village in its planning phase — will be built and sold over the next several years.

The project will add housing starting in the high $500,000s that could go to young singles and couples who have been renting and are looking to buy their first homes as well as older locals who are looking to downsize, said Phil Kerr, CEO of City Ventures, the San Francisco and Irvine developer of the project. That could include fire survivors who find a townhome simpler and less expensive compared to a lengthy rebuild.

Kerr said his company has sold six homes so far, with occupancy starting in the spring, and he hopes to keep selling five to eight a month until the units are snapped up several years from now. While the Round Barn project is not a rebuild effort in the typical sense, Kerr sees it as a way to help Santa Rosa add some desperately needed housing along the Highway 101 corridor that bisects the city after losing more than 3,000 homes in the Tubbs fire.

“The whole idea of rebuilding the core is so important,” Kerr said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.