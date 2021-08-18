Recall candidate John Cox interrupted at Sacramento debate with court order to pay ad agency $100,000

A private investigator interrupted California Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox at a public debate Tuesday night and dropped off a February 2020 court order directing Cox to pay nearly $100,000 in fees to an agency that worked on his previous run for governor.

The agent, Aman Choudhry from Choudhry Investigative Services shouted over Cox as Cox began to introduce himself to the audience at the Guild Theater in Sacramento, saying the candidate "had been served."

The papers indicate Cox owes the thousands of dollars, plus a 6% interest rate, to Sandler-Innocenzi, a Virginia-based consulting firm that worked on his 2018 campaign for California governor. The agency had helped Cox's campaign with advertising, according to a San Diego Union Tribune report.

A spokesman for Cox's campaign earlier this year told the Los Angeles Times that Cox contested the amount owed.

Cox lost to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2018 race and is among the top GOP contenders vying for the chance to take over the executive suite in the recall. He participated in the debate with Republicans former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Assembly Kevin Kiley, who are also competing in the recall election.

Choudhry said he decided to come to the debate because it was the "best place" to serve the documents.

"Mr. Cox has been avoiding service and is ordered to appear in San Diego Superior Court regarding this case," Choudhry told The Sacramento Bee. "He's been ducking and dodging courts and not showing up. He thinks he's above the law."