Recall effort targeting Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli kicks off

The recall effort to remove embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli from office has officially begun after campaign organizers filed paperwork Monday afternoon with Windsor election officials.

Windsor Deputy Town Clerk Sommer Hageman emailed reporters just before 1 p.m. to announce that the recall campaign had filed its Notice of Intention to circulate a recall petition. Town staff was verifying the signatures accompanying the petition, Hageman wrote.

Just before her email, the campaign itself announced it was off and running on Twitter. The campaign committee’s official name is Residents United for Recalling Foppoli.

The campaign needed 20 signatures of Windsor residents to file its notice of intention. Tim Zahner, a campaign chair, said the group had little trouble crossing that threshold.

“I’ve definitely had a lot of people contact me, wanting to sign, wanting to help,” Zahner told The Press Democrat on Friday.

At last week’s Windsor Town Council meeting, Zahner said they hoped to be gathering signatures to advance the recall effort itself by the middle of next month.

He also made one more call on Foppoli to save voters the long, expensive effort of pursuing a recall election. “We are just asking that Foppoli do the right thing and step down immediately,” Zahner said at the meeting. “It would save us all a lot of time and a lot of money and allow the town to heal.”

Publicly accused of sexually assaulting seven women, the 38-year-old Foppoli has refused widespread calls for him to leave office. The most common ways to remove elected officials from office in California are through felony conviction or a voter-initiated recall. Allegations against Foppoli are being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which is working in conjunction with the California Attorney General’s office.

The recall process is likely to take months, even if the allegations have sparked enough outrage in the town to drive a flood of volunteers and petition signers.

Proponents of Foppoli’s ouster will have 120 days to gather signatures from 20% of Windsor’s 16,879 registered voters. To force a recall election the campaign will need 3,376 signatures, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said.

Those signatures will then have to be verified before a recall election is mounted. State law gives election officials 30 days to complete that verification process.

Staff writer Austin Murphy contributed to this report.

