Police are searching for the person who stole about $11,300 worth of electronics from a business in north Petaluma early Tuesday morning.

As seen in surveillance footage shared by Petaluma police on Facebook, at about 4 a.m. Tuesday the suspect broke into a closed business on Redwood Way and stole laptops, camera lenses, tablets and other items.

The suspect, who was not described in the social media post, was seen wearing a baseball cap, sweatshirt and jeans and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who may have information relevant to this burglary is asked to contact Officer Miguel Zarate at mzarate@cityofpetaluma.org.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.