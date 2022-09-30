A community of strength: Sonoma County’s indomitable and resilient spirit

Even five years later, it’s impossible to overstate the impact of the North Bay firestorm that swept across Sonoma County on the night of Oct. 8, 2017, spilling into Oct. 9.

Thousands of homes — 5,334 to be precise — were incinerated. People raced from the flames clad only in what they’d worn to bed. First responders bravely confronted a monster blaze moving with such force and fury that it jumped Highway 101 and ripped through Coffey Park.

And 24 Sonoma County lives were lost forever.

In the hours and days that followed, stories of incredible heroism emerged. So, too, did stories of unfathomable sorrow.

In the immediate aftermath and over the past five years, The Press Democrat has published hundreds of stories and photos that speak to a community and its people dedicated to recovery, rebuilding and resilience.

One resident who responded to the devastation with determination was Lisa Warner, who helped launch the Mayacamas Fire Safe Council after much of her Trinity Road neighborhood was razed by the North Bay infernos that October.

“Before and after the fire: It’s a measurement of time,” Warner told Press Democrat reporter Mary Callahan.

“It’s a different world, but there are so many good things that came out of it, that make us stronger as a community.”

Starting today and throughout October, The Press Democrat will recount the stories of that fateful October five years ago that spawned the #SonomaStrong battle cry. You’ll find additional coverage – photo galleries and videos – at pressdemocrat.com.

We do it not to resurrect the emotional scars so many still bear. Memories fade with time, and it’s important that we never forget how those fires forever changed us.

For the past two months, nearly a dozen of our journalists have pursued stories about the issues that were exposed five years ago, and in many cases, are still in need of solutions.

You’ll meet the people still fighting for their share of the $13.5 billion Fire Victim Trust fund, which has paid lawyers and administrators millions of dollars, while some Sonoma County residents who lost everything wait to be made whole.

We’ll describe the learning loss among young children whose earliest educational memories will be defined not by ABCs and 1-2-3s, but by smoke, evacuations, trauma and fear.

And you’ll meet the people who are working to help us all learn to live with the realities of climate change and its devastating impact.

Our journalists, many of whom are veterans of The Press Democrat’s extensive coverage of wildfires since 2017, have worked hard to tell these stories, both in traditional narratives and photographs, but also in newer ways, such as video and a monthlong podcast series.

We also want to hear from you in hopes you’ll recount your experiences and share how those tragic October fires changed your life. Email your accounts to us at pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.

I’ve been in this position for 20 months now, and hardly a day passes when someone doesn’t mention wildfires; when someone doesn’t allude to October 2017. Our coverage of what unfolded five years ago, I hope, will trigger a sustained conversation not exclusively about loss, but the strength of a community that has rallied time after time and flexed an indomitable and resilient spirit.

Not by our own choosing, we’ve become a national role model on how to rebuild our lives and the communities we love.

Thanks, as always, for reading The Press Democrat.

Richard Green is executive editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer for Sonoma Media Investments. Contact him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter @EditorRAG