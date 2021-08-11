Recology garbage men assist 89-year-old woman Rohnert Park who fell on their route

Rolling his truck up to Marilyn Robbins’ home on Monday, Recology driver Chris Welch greeted the 89-year-old Rohnert Park woman, whom he’d met only a week earlier, as if she was his lifelong friend. She responded to him in kind.

The two met on Aug. 2 when Welch and his colleague, Eric Pell, discovered Robbins in a rather frightening situation.

The two men were in the midst of their regular shift picking up trash at Rancho Grande Manufactured Home Community on Snyder Lane when they found Robbins, who had fallen and hit her head, along the edge of her driveway.

“She was pretty bruised up,” Welch, 48, of Cloverdale, said. “She obviously was a little dazed, because she’d just whacked her head. But she was with it.”

Welch and Pell got Robbins on her feet and stayed with her until her family arrived to take care of her.

Their selfless actions are now being lauded as an example of the extended community service garbage men often perform whenever they notice anything unusual on their regular routes.

“It’s in their DNA,” Fred Stemmler, general manager of Recology Sonoma Marin which serves most of Sonoma County and parts of Marin County, said of Welch and Pell. "It wasn’t surprising to hear a response like this happened.“

Pell, who declined to be interviewed, was not with Welch when he returned on Monday to Rancho Grande to see Robbins.

Scratches were still visible above Robbins’ right eyebrow and on the bridge of her nose as she tried to recollect the day she said she “fell flat on my face.”

“Those things happen so fast, you can’t recall,” she said as she stood along Circulo San Blas, a cul-de-sac lined by about a dozen homes. “It takes your breath away.”

Blame it on the weed

It was around 10 a.m. Aug. 2 and Welch and Pell were about halfway through a shift that covered parts of Rohnert Park and Cotati.

Robbins was heading to a neighbor’s home when she noticed a weed growing at the edge of her driveway. She said she bent over to remove it, but lost her footing and fell over.

Welch, who was driving the Recology truck, had just turned onto Circulo San Blas when he noticed Pell, who'd been riding on the truck’s back step, running from the vehicle.

Initially confused, Welch said he didn’t understand why Pell was moving so quickly. Then he saw the woman on the ground Pell was rushing toward.

He said he parked the truck and followed with his cell phone in hand.

Welch said he retrieved a chair from the woman’s front patio and she insisted it wasn’t necessary for them to call paramedics even though she was bleeding.

He asked if he could go into her house for paper towels to wipe off the blood. Afterward, he asked if he could go back in and retrieve a phone book so they could look up numbers for her family.

Welch found her cell phone, returned outside and sifted through her contacts so he could call her sons, including one who lives with her but wasn’t home when she fell.

The Recology workers stuck around long enough to make sure Robbins was OK. Welch estimated the entire incident lasted about 15 minutes.

Recology trash collector Chris Welch works his regular Monday route through a Rohnert Park mobile home park where a week ago he and a coworker came to the aid of Marilyn Robbins, 89, when she fell, hitting her head and bleeding badly, while reaching to pick a weed at the end of her driveway. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The aftermath

Welch and Pell returned to the scene around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 to pick up recycling and they found Robbins talking to a neighbor and “in fine spirits,” Welch said.

Not long after, word of Pell’s and Welch’s actions made its way back to the Recology office and to other residents of Rancho Grande. One of those residents took to social media to praise the pair.

Welch and Pell will be acknowledged as employees who go above and beyond service expectations and performance, Stemmler said, adding that ”I’m really proud of the guys.“

On Monday, Welch said he needs to focus on his job and can’t knock on doors to chat with people along his route. But he’ll try to say hello whenever he sees Robbins.

“I’m always going to check on her,” Welch said after briefly chatting with Robbins Monday.

She said Welch and Pell were “absolutely in the right place” and she’s thankful they were around to help her.

As for the weed, it was gone. Robbins said she removed it while she was still on the ground in the moments before Pell and Welch rushed to her aid.

“That’s what I was there for: To pick that damn weed,” she said.

