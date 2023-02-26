The 492-page interim report published last June by California’s reparations task force is “masterful” in how it “explains slavery, how it has harmed African Americans and also the lingering effects of slavery,” said Roy Brooks, a law professor at the University of San Diego School of Law, who has studied reparations for decades.

“What it doesn’t do,” he said, “is really say what the purpose of reparations is.”

For Brooks, the question is: “Is it compensation or is it reconciliation?”

It’s a crucial distinction, he said, because it will guide how any reparations program would be constructed.

As the author of “Atonement and Forgiveness: A New Model for Black Reparations,” he urges a path toward what he has termed, the atonement model of reparations. This approach favors “rehabilitative reparations” in the form of payments to community institutions rather than individuals; apologies; and a goal of racial reconciliation.

“If you want atonement, your tools will be an apology, a state apology from the perpetrator, plus a redemptive act to make the rhetoric of apology believable,” Brooks said. “That redemptive act is called a reparation. You need (it) to solidify the apology, but the purpose of reparations is to bring about some sort of reconciliation.”

Kamilah Moore, an attorney and reparations expert who chairs California‘s Reparations Task Force, which was formed to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans, said: “I would say it’s mostly based on atonement.”

Recommendations are likely to include “rehabilitative” measures, she said, like subsidized or free legal, social and medical services and psychological care, but also remedies geared toward “restitution,” she said, “the accounting for stolen land, stolen labor.”

The language of reconciliation lands roughly for some.

“We know that white supremacy hurts everyone, however, there can be no justice or reconciliation without honesty.” said D’mitra Smith, the former head of the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission who also serves as 2nd vice president of the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County NAACP.

“We have to confront this history nationally, statewide and locally before we can begin to have this kind of reconciliation,” Smith said. “I personally do not feel that it is Black people's job to help white folks with their feelings about this trauma, because we're living this trauma daily.”

For Damion Square, a recording artist in Santa Rosa, to talk of reconciliation is to misplace one’s focus.

“I’m more concerned about the healing of my people,” Square said. “By default, once the original sin is addressed and the people inflicted with the original pain can begin to collectively heal, white America will be able to start to collectively heal with us.”

He added: “The only thing I feel we have strength for right now is addressing that historical issue, which is: Why haven't we been repaired for the harm that was done to us? Like the Japanese Americans were repaid with their reparations, like Jewish people were repaired with the reparations that they received. Why can't we receive our reparations?”

Brooks understands that.

His response: “You can never really have true full compensation. You can never return the victim to the status quo ante. So any amount of compensation is going to be symbolic … So let’s look at everything in the service of a particular purpose and a particular goal of redress, which is racial reconciliation.”

