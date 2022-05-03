Recruitment begins for Santa Rosa’s next police chief

Santa Rosa is embarking on a nationwide search for its next police chief following the last day of work Monday for Ray Navarro.

The city has hired Bob, Murray and Associates, a firm with experience recruiting for top government and law enforcement positions, to lead the search.

The winning candidate will oversee a workforce of about 240 employees, including 167 sworn officers, and a budget of about $60 million and continue efforts to restore community trust following fallout from the department’s response to 2020 protests over police accountability and racial justice.

Hiring is expected to take five to six months, Human Resources Director Amy Reeve said. The city capped spending at $25,000 to recruit for the position.

Navarro retired after 30 years with Santa Rosa Police Department and three years as the city’s top law enforcement officer.

Capt. John Cregan has been tapped to lead the department as the city searches for a new chief.

Santa Rosa officials are in the process of crafting a recruitment brochure and the city is seeking feedback from residents and employees on what qualities they’d like to see in the next chief, Reeve said.

Residents can respond to an online survey available on the city’s website.

Panelists made up of staff and city-selected community stakeholders that represent a cross section of the city will help narrow the pool of candidates, Reeve said.

Finalists will be interviewed by City Manager Maraskeshia Smith and other city executives.

The city will not conduct public interviews, which Reeve said can deter candidates from applying and hinder efforts to fill the position. The city feels it can gather resident input through surveys and other efforts, she said.

Smith, who will ultimately appoint Navarro’s replacement, said she is looking for a police chief who has integrity, is transparent and is trustworthy.

“That’s the key to this position. The police chief is the most visible person in the city and you need to be able to trust this person,” she said.

The ideal candidate should be interested in not just community policing but in building one-on-one relationships with residents and community organizations to build trust.

The person should be a critical thinker and understand how to use technology to better respond to crimes and meet department needs. They should be able to work with the department’s rank and file and top leaders as well as with leadership across city departments, she said.

Smith said the recruiter is experienced and “understands what we’re looking for.”

Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez acknowledged that while constituents in the community may want greater say in who fills the role, he is confident in the process Smith has outlined and believes she will make the right choice.

“Although I understand my community’s concerns, I can assure folks that we should have confidence in her ability,” said Alvarez, who represents Roseland and the southwestern part of the city in District 1. “I trust her to hire someone who is relationship focused, a person who will work with us, not fear us.”

