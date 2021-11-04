‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ arrested in Albion, sheriff’s officials say

A suspect in a series of Mendocino County burglaries, whose physical characteristics led officials to nickname him the “Red-Bearded Burglar,” has been arrested, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

William Evers was taken into custody in the town of Albion sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Authorities also released a photo of a smiling, restrained Evers as he sat in the rear of a law enforcement vehicle. The Facebook post adds that specific details about the arrest are forthcoming.

About two hours prior to the announcement, Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten told The Press Democrat that a resident spotted Evers around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 29-000 block of Albion Ridge Road, where he appeared to be defecating.

It was the first reported sighting of Evers in at least a few weeks.

“The homeowner returned home and saw Mr. Evers crouched down next to one of their outbuildings and he ran off into the woods,” Van Patten said. “We searched that area for a couple hours and then came back and did some intel gathering.”

Evers is suspected in a handful of burglaries that date back to late last year.

He’s also accused of opening fire on a Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputy in May after the deputy confronted Evers while investigating a reported theft in the coastal community of Elk.

Authorities believe Evers targeted vacant homes in search of places to stay or supplies to survive in the Mendocino County wilderness. One theft resulted in a loss of wine, sardines, travel bags, a pillow case and a roll of toilet paper.

Burglaries were first reported just outside of Ukiah before the reports then spread west to the town of Philo.

From there, burglaries were then reported in the coastal communities of Elk and Albion.

Thefts and sightings were mostly in wooded areas where homes are obscured by trees and accessible by dirt driveways that also are barely visible.

Search efforts to find Evers began to happen regularly. In one incident that took place at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, near Navarro Ridge Road in Albion, authorities were chasing Evers and came within a foot of capturing him.

But, undaunted by the darkness and rough, vertical terrain of the area, he managed to get away. The encounter left two sheriff’s deputies with injuries.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi