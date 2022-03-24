‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ faces life sentence Thursday morning

The case of Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar” is expected to wrap up Thursday morning during a sentencing hearing at the county courthouse in Ukiah.

William Evers, who is linked to 15 burglaries over 10 months, could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison during his scheduled sentencing hearing set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Evers pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to one count of assault on a peace officer who investigated one of the break-ins that Evers was believed to have committed.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office initially filed 19 counts of criminal activity against Evers. Had he been convicted of all of those offenses, he would have faced at least 300 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 25 to determine if there was enough evidence to send his case on to trial, but Evers instead pleaded guilty to the assault charge in a deal that expedited proceedings.

His guilty plea applies to a May 12 exchange of gunfire with a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a burglary in the coastal town of Elk.

Investigators say Evers broke into numerous vacant homes in search of shelter, food and supplies. Burglaries occurred near Ukiah and the towns of Philo, Elk and Albion.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to include statements from victims who may provide more insight into what was stolen.

Burglaries date to December 2020, and Evers was arrested Nov. 4 near Albion after he had been sighted on only a handful occasions by residents and law enforcement.

In a jailhouse interview with The Press Democrat last year, Evers estimated he interacted with five people before his arrest and was conflicted over fleeing or staying for conversation.

He faces decades in prison because he has prior convictions and was on his third strike.

In March 2007, he was convicted of burglary in Humboldt County, while in Oct. 2014, in Shasta County, he was convicted of making criminal threats, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi