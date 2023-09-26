It’s hard to say which you notice first ‒ the red wooden chair near the sidewalk on the corner, or the dozens of photos of dogs and other creatures rising up from the foliage in the background. Once stopped in your tracks by the curious sight, the next thing you might notice is that each photo has a name written in black Sharpie: Augie, Thandie, Apollo, Scout, Sparky, Luna, Gracie, Oscar, Lacey, Zulu, Willett and more.

Prominently displayed among the others is one large laminated photo of several large dogs, with the words, “2 dog walkers, 18 dogs! Taking a break at the red chair.” Above that is a smaller sign reading, “email pics to: redchair@sonic.net.”

Gene and Patty Gable purchased their home at the corner of I Street and Grant Avenue 27 years ago, when the couple relocated from the Monterey Peninsula to Petaluma in 1986. Due to a slight anomaly in the city’s sidewalk design at the corner, the Gables have a small patch of dirt they tend to, making it look nice for others despite it being on the other side of a large hedge from their house.

“Over the years we have gotten lots of comments from pedestrians about our choice of plants, which tend toward the unusual and are mostly from seed,” said Gene of their little corner garden. “We never are sure what will come up each year.”

A few years ago, they came home to discover that someone had left a red chair in the spot, which vanished by the next day. The idea was so charming that they bought another chair at IKEA, painted it bright red, and placed it there, thinking that perhaps the many walkers and joggers who trot by every day might appreciate having a place to rest for a moment.

“Plus, we thought it looked kind of cute,” he said.

It’s been there ever since, and has become something of an icon on the corner, the Gables say.

Then, several weeks ago, Gene happened to be out near the chair when a pair of professional dog walkers from Aly Baughman’s Petaluma-based Canine Excellence ‒ exercising a pack of 18 large dogs between the two of them ‒ spontaneously stopped at the corner to take a picture of the dogs all gathered in well-behaved formation around the red chair, with one pit bull chosen to sit on the chair itself.

“And some of them were not on leashes,” said Patty. “I was impressed.”

“It was such an amazing picture that I decided to print it out and post it by the chair for others to see,” explained Gene. “I also put an email address for people to send their own red chair photos.”

That was the start of the “Red Chair Project,” as a number of neighborhood folks have dubbed the entertaining exercise. To date, the Gables have received, printed, laminated and exhibited photographs of over 85 dogs, 11 children, one teenager, a turtle, and a snake named Ramona.

“I typically get one or two photos a day,” Gene said.

“Sometimes three or four,” added Patty.

Each new photograph is affixed to a wooden stake driven into the ground in an attractive cluster surrounding the chair like a crop of strange sunflowers with canine, reptilian and (occasionally) human faces. It’s a delightful, head-turning display, and word has clearly been spreading, as the Gables have been receiving more and more photos – and are committed to including all they get.

“Look at Monroe,” Patty pointed out, indicating one particularly runway-ready dog. “Look at him posing, with his little toes just curling over the edge of the chair. He understood the assignment. He’s doing it.”

“We’ve gotten a ton of very positive comments,” Gene said. “It has always been a busy corner, but since the pandemic, the foot traffic has grown exponentially, and Petaluma is such a dog-friendly town, we always expected lots of dog pictures.”

Ramona the snake and Patience the turtle were simply nice surprises. For the retired couple, the fun is in seeing the community come together around something so joyful and positive.

“It’s really about the local neighborhood expressing themselves in a fun and upbeat way,” he said.

Both of the Gables have attachments to animal rescue. Patty, now retired from teaching classes in the behavior and training department at Marin Humane, has served on the board of the local senior rescue group Lilly’s Legacy. Gene, after a career in the publishing industry, gives much of his spare time to the nonprofit group Wings of Rescue, which flies abandoned and at-risk pets from disaster zones and shelters to organizations around the country that work to find the animals good homes. The Gables currently have four dogs and two cats of their own.

“All rescues, of course,” Gene said.

What the Gables love about all of the photos is that you can tell what type of personality the animal has from the expression on its face.

“All dogs are great, but a few you can tell are especially wonderful companions and friends,” Gene said. “Some dogs are clearly thinking, ‘I don’t really want to be on this chair, but since I am a good dog, I will do it.”

Though reluctant to pick favorites, Gene said they are especially impressed by Patience and Ramona.

“We know what an effort it was for the owners to bring them from home and take their pictures on the chair,” Gene said of the charmingly posed turtle and snake. “It meant a lot to us that they did that.”

David Templeton is the Community and A&E editor of the Argus-Courier. Contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.