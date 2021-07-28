Red Cross offers concert drawing to blood donors

From Aug. 1-5 the Red Cross is giving blood donors a chance to win a VIP trip to a sold-out music festival as it tries to entice more people to give during a severe blood and platelets shortage.

People who donate blood will be automatically entered into a drawing for tickets to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, to be held Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Scheduled entertainers include Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and the Foo Fighters, among many others.

In addition, those who make an appointment and come in throughout August will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music (new subscribers only).

As the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, the nation’s blood inventory has been depleted, according to Cari Dighton, regional communications director for the Northern California Coastal Region of the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage,” she said.

Prospective donors are urged to make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

