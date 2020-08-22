Red Cross volunteers respond, coordinate virtually during LNU Lightning Complex fires

Disaster workers strive to be COVID safe as they assist fire evacuees

American Red Cross volunteers did not respond to Sonoma County’s current fire crisis in the usual way. But respond they did.

“This was the first virtual deployment in a major disaster that we’ve had in this area,” said Kathryn Hecht, a regional spokesperson for the Red Cross.

Rather than report to the 139-year-old nonprofit’s North Bay chapter in Santa Rosa to receive assignments, volunteers reported electronically. And they’re using cellphone and other personal technology to coordinate and stay in touch with Red Cross staff.

Across the North Bay and the Bay Area, Red Cross volunteers are masked up and gloved, and they’re working in the field with people who’ve evacuated from Guerneville, Forestville, the hills west of Healdsburg and elsewhere.

Red Cross disaster workers are at Sonoma County’s temporary evacuation point at the county fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, and they’re assisting evacuees who are sheltering at two hotels.

Hecht said it’s important for evacuated residents in need of shelter to know that they should go to the fairgrounds across from the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building to be screened for COVID-19 and assessed for the type of shelter assistance they need.

Red Cross volunteers at the fairgrounds are assisting the evacuated residents, some of them with pets, who have found refuge there.

Throughout the Bay Area, volunteers are assisting more than 1,200 people who have left their homes and are staying in shelters opened by the Red Cross, counties or independent organizations, or in hotel rooms arranged by disaster relief officials.

Jennifer Adrio, regional Red Cross CEO, urged in a statement that Bay Area residents “have your go-bag packed with an evacuation plan in place for everyone in your family.

“And part of your preparation,” Adrio wrote, “needs to include measures on how you will keep yourself and your family safe from COVID.” She advocates liberal use of face masks, hand-washing, disinfecting of surfaces and social distancing.