Red flag warning canceled as lightning threat fades

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 19, 2021, 7:44AM
The National Weather Service has canceled a red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions in the North Bay as meteorologists said the risk of dry lightning has faded.

The warning began Sunday and was set to last through Monday afternoon.

“The threat for monsoonal thunderstorms has diminished,” the weather service said Monday morning as it announced the cancellation.

The warning had come just under a year after a siege of dry lightning strikes set off fires across Northern California last August, including the LNU Lightning Complex in Sonoma and Napa counties.

In addition to the North Bay, the warning covered a large swath of the Bay Area, including the East Bay hills and the Santa Cruz mountains. It has been called off for the entire region.

