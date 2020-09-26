Red flag warning expanded to entire North Bay region

The National Weather Service has expanded this weekend’s red flag warning to cover the entire North Bay, including all of Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The warning will take effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and has been extended to 9 p.m. Monday.

The alert originally had been issued mainly for higher elevations, including the North Bay hills, and was set to expire at 8 a.m. Monday.

All of Lake County and most of Mendocino County, excluding coastal areas, also are included in the warning.

Red flag warnings are triggered when there’s a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, which can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service meteorologist Gerry Diaz said the agency expanded the alert to lower elevations because forecasters have a “higher confidence in those winds mixing down into the valleys.”

Diaz said the biggest risk for dangerous fire weather conditions remains in the North Bay hills, where wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph as the humidity drops to critically low levels.

“We are expecting those conditions to be around the same level of concern as we’ve seen (during red flag alerts) over the past few weeks,” Diaz said.

Winds from the northeast could first hit the Napa hills Saturday after 9 p.m., according to National Weather Service forecasts. By Sunday morning, winds may reach North Bay valleys, with a second burst of gusts arriving Sunday night that could cause very dry conditions throughout the entire region, extending to the coast.

In addition to the red flag alert, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the Bay Area starting 11 a.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday. Temperatures in the hills and valleys are expected to reach the 90s to low 100s as offshore winds bring heat to the coast.

Fire officials said local crews are preparing for potential new starts and are patrolling the perimeter of the Walbridge fire burn area for embers and hot spots. The Santa Rosa Fire Department and other Sonoma County departments are together preparing 17 additional fire engines in anticipation of the red flag warning.

As of Saturday, Cal Fire reported containment on the Walbridge remained at 98%, with no growth beyond its existing 55,209-acre footprint.

Forecasters also expect winds at high altitudes to bring smoke from the massive August Complex fire, which comprises 870,200 acres in six Northern California counties, to the North Bay.

In response, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Sunday. The agency recommends limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day when the alert is in effect.

While North Bay residents can expect hazy skies and diminished air quality, conditions are not anticipated to reach the unhealthy levels experienced earlier this month. The air district forecasts air quality to reach only “moderate” levels in the North Bay by Sunday.

Pacific Gas & Electric had no plans to cut off electricity for the vast majority of Sonoma County as of Saturday. However, PG&E may disconnect power for two customers in the northeast part of the county starting around 5 p.m. Sunday, said Fiona Chan, a utility spokesperson.

Nearby Napa and Lake counties also have been added to a list of 16 counties where transmission lines could be temporarily powered down due to fire weather conditions.

That was up from three counties ― Butte, Plumas and Yuba― warned Friday afternoon of potential power shutoffs over the weekend.

In Napa County, PG&E may shut off electricity for 216 customers, while another 55 may lose power in Lake County, according to the PG&E’s outage update website.

Chan said an estimated 97,000 customers could be impacted once the utility potentially starts cutting electricity early Sunday morning.

