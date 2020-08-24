Subscribe

Red flag warning for Bay Area canceled early

LORI A. CARTER
August 24, 2020, 12:18PM
The National Weather Service canceled the red flag warning for fire danger across the Bay Area, cutting it eight hours short on Monday.

“Weak cells are still over the North Bay, however most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased, giving us confidence to let the warning expire early,” the NWS said in a statement canceling the warning around 10 a.m. instead of the original 5 p.m. end.

