Red flag warning for Sonoma County, North Bay extended to Tuesday night

A red flag warning covering parts of Sonoma County has been extended until Tuesday night as strong winds and higher temperatures this weekend are now forecast to persist through Monday and into the new week, the National Weather Service said.

The critical fire weather alert, which covers the North Bay mountains and the East Bay hills and valleys, was set to expire Monday at 6 a.m. The dangerous conditions are now expected through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Going into Monday night, we’re looking at those winds to strengthen again and, of course, it’s still going to be very dry,” said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“So with the strong winds on top of it, we decided to extend the red flag warning until Tuesday and then the pattern starts to change Tuesday,” he said. “That’s why we’re more confident about letting it expire that day.”

The strong winds are expected from the north, he said. According to the alert, winds are expected to be 10 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph. The strongest winds are expected through early Tuesday, west of Interstate 5 in the Central Valley and into the Coastal Range.

The minimum daytime humidity is expected in to be in the single digits or teens, with the lowest humidity levels expected Tuesday afternoon. The Weather Service said poor to moderate humidity recovery is expected during the evening.

That means that any fires that develop will spread rapidly, weather officials said. A ban on outdoor burn permits is set to go into effect on Monday. Mowing, sawing and other landscape work that could produce sparks should be limited to the earliest hours of the day and carefully monitored.

Murdock said temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s, slightly cooler than they were on Saturday, which reached a high of 92 in Santa Rosa. The record high for Saturday was 96, set in 1931, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will again creep into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday before they come back down Wednesday, Murdock said.

