Red flag warning: Here’s how fast winds were gusting overnight in Sonoma County

Powerful winds that prompted a red flag warning for wildfire danger arrived Sunday night in Sonoma County and are expected to continue through Tuesday, meteorologists said.

The winds are accompanied by extremely dry conditions, a combination that ramps up the threat of wildfires growing out of control.

The red flag warning, issued by the National Weather Service, began at 11 p.m. Sunday and expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It covers the North Bay hills and extends across a wide swath of Northern California, including parts of Lake and Mendocino counties above 1,500 feet in elevation.

Overnight, the strongest wind gusts exceeded 40 mph at several sites in Sonoma County, according to the weather service.

Among the most powerful was a gust near The Geysers that hit 42 mph at 12:50 a.m.

A 42 mph gust was also recorded on Mount St. Helena at 3 a.m.

At the Sonoma County airport in Santa Rosa, the most intense gust came just before 2 a.m., clocking in at 41 mph.

(See a map of projected wind gusts at bit.ly/3BJeUkI)

While high-elevation areas saw the strongest winds, predominantly out of the north and northeast, the Sonoma Coast was also battered overnight, said meteorologist Jerry Diaz.

In Bodega Bay, the strongest gust reached 36 mph at 2 a.m.

Coastal winds were pushing from the north and northwest and prompted the weather service to issue a warning to mariners that the conditions could mean hazardous seas through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"We have two events occurring at once here,“ Diaz said. ”We have the offshore winds occurring inland, but we also have a gale warning for our coastal areas.“

Wind speeds were expected to taper off through much of the day on Monday before picking up again in the evening.

"Especially after 5 p.m. is when we expect the next pulse of winds over the North Bay,“ Diaz said.

