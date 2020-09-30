Red flag warning issued for Glass fire area, North Bay hills starting Thursday

A Fire Weather Watch set for Thursday for the North Bay hills has been upgraded to a red flag warning.

The warning will go into effect starting 1 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 p.m. Friday for the North Bay hills and Glass fire burn areas.

The National Weather Service forecasts northwest winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-30 mph at high elevations. Dry conditions and low humidity are also expected.