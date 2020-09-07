Red flag warning issued for North Bay as winds to pick up amid punishing heat wave

The National Weather Service issued a warning Sunday for much of the North Bay, including the coastal and inland mountains in Sonoma County, where the forecast arrival of winds late Monday has authorities concerned about new fire danger amid an extreme heat wave broiling the region.

As forecasts called for gusty offshore winds, poor overnight humidity recovery and low humidity during the daytime hours, the National Weather Service made the call about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to upgrade its fire weather watch.

The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The greatest threat exists in the North Bay mountains, the weather service said, including the Sonoma Mountain range east of Rohnert park, the Mayacamas Mountains above Alexander Valley and much of the northwestern portion of the Sonoma County, including the Walbridge fire zone.

The warning also covers the Santa Cruz Mountains and East Bay hills.

Winds are expected to stay constant between 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. Those conditions will combine with scorching temperatures that won’t relent until Wednesday, when daytime highs in the region are expected to dip below 90 degrees.

