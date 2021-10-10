Red flag warning issued for North Bay hills as winds ramp up fire danger

With fierce winds expected to sweep across a wide swath of Northern California on Sunday night amid critically dry conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for wildfire danger that includes portions of Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

The warning begins at 11 p.m. Sunday and lasts through 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Fires that start during that window have the potential to rapidly grow out of control, meteorologists said.

In portions of the Bay Area, including the North Bay hills, north to northeast winds are expected to blow at sustained speeds of 15 to 30 mph. Gusts are predicted at speeds between 40 and 50 mph, and up to 60 mph in the most extreme locations, according to forecasters.

In the North Bay, the warning covers the hills of Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the East Bay hills and valleys and the Santa Cruz mountains are included in the warning, which extends across much of interior Northern California.

Beginning Monday morning, areas above 1,500 feet in Lake and Mendocino counties are also under the warning. Forecasters are anticipating wind gusts up to 40 mph in those locations.

The conditions have prompted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials to consider preemptively shutting off power in portions of Northern California to reduce the risk of electric equipment sparking more wildfires.

PG&E has warned of possible planned power shut-offs to nearly 8,000 homes and businesses in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties beginning Monday morning. The utility on Saturday sent out notifications about the potential outages to 87 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, 4,094 in Lake County and 2,207 in Napa County.

The utility is sending a total of 44,000 notices to 32 counties and seven tribes in California. People also can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential shutoffs at pge.com/pspsupdates.

