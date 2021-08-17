Red flag warning issued for North Bay mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of the North Bay, with dry and windy conditions expected to ramp up fire danger beginning Tuesday night.

The warning extends across much of Northern California, including portions of Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

It begins at 11 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Offshore wind gusts up to 55 mph are predicted at high elevations, and gusts could reach 45 mph in lower areas, meteorologists said.

In the North Bay, most of western Sonoma County and central Marin County is under a low-risk warning, weather officials said. But the risk is elevated along the eastern edge of Sonoma County and across the vast majority of Napa County.

The forecast has prompted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to warn its customers of a plan to preemptively shut off power in an effort reduce the risk of electric equipment sparking wildfires.

PG&E expanded the scope of its power shutoff plan on Monday, adding two more counties to the list of places where customers could lose electricity.

Officials said 48,000 customers could lose power across 18 counties, including 240 in Sonoma, 2,083 in Lake and 669 in Mendocino.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shut-off at pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/addresslookup.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.