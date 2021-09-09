Red flag warning issued for much of Bay Area over dry lightning threat

The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a red flag warning for wildfire risk across a wide swath of Northern California, including Sonoma County and other San Francisco Bay Area counties, as forecasters said possible thunderstorms could bring dry lightning beginning Thursday afternoon.

The warning covers Lake County and all but the western edges of Mendocino, Sonoma and Marin counties. Elsewhere in the Bay Area, it extends to the East Bay hills and valleys and the Diablo Range.

It begins at 5 p.m. and expires at 11 a.m. Friday.

The warning comes on the one-year anniversary of what the weather service has dubbed “Mars Day,” when wildfire smoke turned the Bay Area’s sky an ominous orange. The thick smoke was largely coming from Northern California fires sparked by a dry lightning storm several weeks prior, including the 55,209-acre Walbridge fire in west Sonoma County.

The forecast thunderstorms are stoking fears that another siege of dry lightning could ignite new fires at a time when firefighting resources are stretched thin by massive conflagrations in Northern California.

To prepare for the incoming weather, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Thursday called in extra firefighters and helicopters, said spokesman Tyree Zander.

“Mother Nature is going to do its thing and we’re here to go out if anything were to start,” he said. “We’re ready and available.”

Forecasters said the the chance of thunderstorms is highest late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Santa Rosa Fire Department is bringing two off duty engine crews onto active duty for the coming days to increase staffing levels, Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said. Countywide, fire agencies will add additional resources and coordinate “strike teams” to respond to fire starts, he said.

“Whether it’s one lightning strike or more that risk is high right now,” Lowenthal said.

The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday extended a Flex Alert calling for voluntary statewide electricity conservation to 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, as high temperatures persist around the state, leading to increased use of air conditioners that could put a strain on the power grid.

