Red flag warning issued for North Bay hills this weekend

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a red flag warning for the North Bay hills this weekend, the first fire weather alert of 2021.

Offshore winds, low humidity and expected warm temperatures prompted the alert, starting at 11 p.m. Friday and through 6 a.m. Monday.

While PG&E’s meteorology team is closely monitoring conditions, no public safety power shutoffs are anticipated at this time, said Tamara Sarkissian, a spokesperson for the utility.

In addition to being the first such alert of the year, it is one of the earliest red flag warnings in memory.

The last time the National Weather Service issued such a heightened alert for this part of the state so early in the year, was in May 2013, according to Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist for the service.

“It’s not unprecedented, but it sure is rare,” Walbrun said.

Forecasts call for a burst of offshore winds expected to reach the Napa County hills and Mayacamas Mountains around 11 p.m. Friday night. Those gusts, along with low relative humidity, will further dry out fuels that are already parched, following not one but two dry rainy seasons, said Walbrun.

Another concern, he added, are the “pretty warm to hot temperatures” – upper 80s to lower 90s -- expected in the Sonoma region this weekend. “When all those elements line up, that kind of becomes a trigger point for issuing red flag warnings.”

Walbrun pointed out that this weekend’s wind event, while strong enough to necessitate the high alert, will not be as powerful as the gusts that come down the Mayacamas in September and October of 2020.

“I think it’s important to differentiate that this should be a moderate strength event. We think the strongest winds are going to stay up in the hills. It’s not a pattern where they’re going to mix down into the lower regions, like Santa Rosa proper.”

Walbrun said he and his colleagues at the weather service have talked to some fire agencies, who are urging people to “be smart, this weekend, with any ignition sources.”

“This might not be the time to do your defensive space work,” he said, “especially if it involves lawn mowers or chainsaws.”

