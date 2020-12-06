Red Flag Warning issued for Sonoma County, North Bay

Strong gusting offshore winds were expected to arrive Sunday night, worsening already dry conditions across Sonoma County and the North Bay, prompting officials to issue a red flag warning for elevated fire danger.

The Red Flag Warning — rare for December in Northern California — goes into effect 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday for the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

Sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph were expected to arrive late Sunday and peak around daybreak Monday, weather officials said. The strongest gusts were forecast to hit between 45 and 60 mph in the hills.

But the forecast wind conditions did not meet levels that would trigger PG&E’s plans for deenergizing its powerlines to prevent fires, leading the utility Sunday to cancel previously planned shutoffs for a small number of customers in the county and other areas of the North Coast, according to PG&E spokesman JD Guidi.

Sonoma County

the current season to date rainfall of 1.44 inches is only 19% of the 30 year average for Santa Rosa

19% of normal

20% below normal rainfall

National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said that while offshore winds are not rare for December, they usually don't pose a major threat for fire because

required the agency to issue a red flag warnings are rare for December

Weather conditions in the North Bay were expected to affect both the upper elevation hills as well as the valleys, including the entirety of Santa Rosa, city fire officials said. Officials warned warned residents to secure outdoor holiday decorations in advance of the winds.

PG&E executives were preparing to cut power across other parts of California in advance of the incoming offshore winds. A utility spokesman said power would be turned off for 12,000 customers in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

