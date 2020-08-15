Red flag warning issued for Sonoma County, other Bay Area counties due to dry lightning risk

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for several counties throughout the Bay Area, including Sonoma and Napa.

The risk of dry lightning because of fast moving storms prompted the warning, which takes effect at 11 p.m. Saturday and is set to end at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The area at risk for wildfire stretches all the way from Sonoma to Monterey and San Benito counties, where the warning begins at 4 p.m.

The red flag warning comes amid a record-setting heat wave in the North Bay with temperatures in the upper 90s and mid-100s throughout the week.

The extreme temperatures caused rolling blackouts across Sonoma County on Friday. More than 40,000 homes and businesses were without power on Friday, and residents could experience outages over the weekend.

Demand for electricity neared capacity by about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Independent System Operator, which warned more blackouts could be possible on Saturday afternoon or evening.

Measures that conserve energy include setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, unplugging unused electronics and avoiding doing laundry or running the dishwasher during daytime hours, according to PG&E.