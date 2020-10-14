PG&E to start power shut-offs in Sonoma County Wednesday evening

Due to dangerous fire weather conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Wednesday evening will begin cutting power to customers in Sonoma County to prevent its equipment from sparking any new blazes, utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras confirmed in an email.

An estimated 1,777 customers are currently expected to lose electricity in Sonoma County starting between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to PG&E’s emergency website.

Local areas forecast to be affected include some parts of eastern Sonoma County from near the city of Sonoma to close to the Mendocino County line. The utility expects to have power restored for most of those areas by 10 p.m. Friday, according to the emergency site.

View a map of outage areas here.

A red flag warning went into effect early Wednesday morning for a majority of the North Bay, meaning gusty winds and hot, dry weather conditions are expected to increase fire danger in the region for much of this week.

The warning, which covers the North Bay mountains and valleys, will last through 11 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service forecast 15-30 mph winds from the northeast to arrive in the North Bay mountains early Wednesday, with the strongest gusts reaching up to 55 mph at some peaks by later in the night. Lower in the valleys, 10-20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph are expected into Wednesday, including over the area where the Glass fire burned.

The weather service announced a wind advisory for the North Bay mountains and foothills starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through 11 a.m. Thursday. In addition to the fire risk, the agency warns of downed trees and power lines causing outages.

Forecasters currently expect the winds to subside starting Thursday morning but pick up again Thursday night, though with less intensity than the night prior.

Meteorologists also forecast an “extremely dry air mass” to move into the area Wednesday, drastically lowering humidity levels across the North Bay.

“That means it’s probably going to stay dry for some time... dry conditions could last well into next week,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service.

A warming trend that began last weekend will likely push local high temperatures to the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon and the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

As a result, the weather service announced a heat advisory on Wednesday starting 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday. Residents are cautioned to stay inside as much as possible during the hottest parts of those days.

Ahead of the critical fire weather conditions, all local Cal Fire units have returned from battling blazes elsewhere in the state, according to Cal Fire officials.

Local Sonoma County fire departments, meanwhile, are increasing staffing and working together to form joint strike teams to respond to new starts, according to fire officials. At least a dozen additional engine crews will be ready to fight potential fires.

The extreme fire weather comes as firefighters as of Wednesday morning have reached 97% containment of the Glass fire, which ignited Sept. 27 on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley during a red flag warning and was driven by windblown embers to the eastern edge of Santa Rosa.

