Red flag warning storms not expected to affect Sonoma County

A warning of elevated fire danger released by the National Weather Service for Sunday should only affect the hills and mountains of Sonoma County, a meteorologist said Saturday.

There is a 15% to 30% chance for what service meteorologist Drew Peterson called “high-based thunderstorms” to occur in the San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay areas, he said, detailing the latest red flag warning. He said Sonoma County has the lowest risk of being affected.

“Sonoma County is at the lower end, at the very edge from where we expect the moisture plume,” Peterson said. “If we do get a dry lightning strike hitting one of these areas with dry fuel, it could start a fire, but those areas aren’t populated.”

Because no high winds are expected with the storms, and temperatures are predicted to stay in the low to normal range in the low 80s Sunday, the three conditions needed for a big fire aren’t present, he said.

This storm system is not going to be similar to conditions that occurred last August when the LNU Lightning Complex and Walbridge fire destroyed hundreds of homes in the area, he said.

“The only ingredient present is record dry levels for vegetation, and those are in the higher elevations,” at 2,000 feet and above, according to Peterson.

Because of the increased fire risk, Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and the National Weather Service have decided to cancel an emergency alert and warning exercise scheduled for Tuesday, the city said in a news release Saturday. The agencies were set to broadcast test alerts via weather radios and the SoCoAlert system inside the city of Santa Rosa. The test will be rescheduled for another time, the city said.

