Redding police shoot, kill woman whose car struck officer

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 3, 2020, 7:38PM
REDDING, Calif. — Police in Northern California shot and killed a woman after she struck an officer with her car, trapping him under a tire, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were called to the Discovery Village shopping center in Redding Wednesday evening, where a 62-year-old woman was yelling and cursing at patrons of a pizza parlor, a police statement said.

The woman finally left but continued to cause a disturbance in the parking lot for about 20 minutes before a security guard who had confronted her called police, the statement said.

Arriving officers found the woman in a car. In trying to leave, she nearly hit an officer, then backed up, hitting an officer with a front tire. He fell down and was pinned under the tire, police said.

To keep the car from moving, the other officer shot out a tire, then shot at the woman and fatally wounded her, police said.

She was from Yuba County but her name wasn't immediately released.

The officer who was struck by her car was treated at a hospital. He was released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

