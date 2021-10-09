Redistricting ignites workload equity debate among Sonoma County supervisors
The December deadline for Sonoma County to pick new boundaries for its five supervisorial districts is looming and while the Board of Supervisors’ advisory commission is not expected to make recommendations until the end of the month, a perennial debate has resurfaced among board members.
A majority want the central 3rd District seat to share more of the unincorporated area outside cities — a county jurisdiction that is currently split more evenly among just four of the board members.
The 3rd District, in contrast, encompasses mostly central Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, with a small span outside city limits.
The disparity has been the source of teasing and lighthearted sparring among generations of supervisors — that the 3rd District supervisor does not have to deal with “potholes and permits,” many of the thorny service and land-use issues that dominate constituent calls. At times, that inequity has sparked more serious discussions and disagreements, according to current and past county supervisors.
But as the county embarks on its latest decennial redistricting effort, the dispute among board members has perhaps grown sharper and more visible than any time in recent history.
Supervisors James Gore, Susan Gorin and board Chair Lynda Hopkins have voiced interest in seeing more of the county area folded in to the 3rd District represented by Chris Coursey.
To varying degrees, Hopkins, Gore and Gorin have argued that Coursey’s district is already largely represented and governed by two city councils, and that he has few unincorporated residents who must turn to him as their lone elected representative in local government.
The disparity is especially stark when it comes to land-use decisions and hot-button conflicts such as regulation of vacation rentals and winery events. For the Board of Supervisors, those issues are concentrated in the county-governed area, and thus fall more squarely on the four board members with most of that area, Gorin, Hopkins and Gore said.
“The adverse impacts from several of those industries may not be obvious to them,” Gorin said in an interview.
She added that the votes of supervisors with fewer residents in unincorporated areas, like Coursey and Supervisor David Rabbitt, reflect their smaller population of constituents directly impacted by board decisions.
Coursey, in turn, has argued that while he does not deal with as many potholes and permitting issues, his office is busy tackling pressing urban issues including homelessness and housing.
“There are plenty of issues to keep me and my staff busy every day,” Coursey said in an interview.
Though the supervisors’ districts are disparate in size, they are drawn to be roughly equal in population. Four take in part of Santa Rosa, the county seat and main population hub.
Every 10 years state and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts in order to rebalance them for population amid demographic shifts. In Sonoma County, demographics and public outreach consultants, plus an 18-member advisory commission are using U.S. census data and public input to identify the best way to redraw the districts, with an emphasis on keeping neighborhoods and communities together.
On Tuesday, the board in its first hearing gave initial feedback to the advisory commission on what it would like the panel to study as the process to propose new maps gets underway.
The board trio stressed that several of their districts have only one city. In addition to parts of Santa Rosa, Gorin (1st District) has Sonoma and Hopkins (5th District) has Sebastopol. Gore’s 4th District takes in Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, and Rabbitt’s 2nd District has Petaluma, Cotati and a sliver of Rohnert Park.
As a result of the map makeup, more of the demands for government representation in the unincorporated area fall on a smaller number of supervisors, Hopkins said.
“In addition to making these critical countywide decisions we still are ultimately, basically city council, local government for a lot of tiny towns where we determine the plans for their communities, where we are their permitting office,” she said in an interview. “It’s a different level of responsibility.”
Newly released census data shows the county’s population is 489,710 and the existing districts are already fairly balanced, at about 100,000 or fewer people each, consulting demographer Shalice Tilton reported to the board during a hearing Tuesday.
Under federal and state law, the district with the smallest population must still be within 10% deviation of the largest district.
Tuesday, Tilton joined county staff and commission Chair Ed Sheffield and Vice Chair Ana Horta in briefing the board on their progress.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: