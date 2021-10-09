“This is a pretty darn good balanced map as it exists today,” Tilton said.

It was during that Tuesday hearing, however, that the board’s typical business-minded bonhomie broke up.

Hopkins argued that supervisors who do not have many unincorporated constituents make land-use decisions as board members that do not directly impact residents in their district. Coursey, clearly displeased, shook his head and twisted in his chair to signal his disagreement.

“There are votes every week in which four of the five of us don’t live in the same district on which that vote has a direct impact,” Coursey wrote in a follow-up email after an interview.

Former supervisor Tim Smith, who served through two redistricting periods in his two decades representing the 3rd District, said both times the process was easy, cordial among board members and of seemingly minimal interest in public comment.

The debate over the balance of unincorporated and incorporated communities per district did not come up, he said.

And he questioned whether redistricting was the best way to address the workload equity question posed by the current board majority. He added that as 3rd District supervisor he was primarily responsible during his tenure for working with state and federal lawmakers on policy.

“If there’s an imbalance in workload, which from my vantage point I don’t believe truly exists, I think there’s other ways to effectuate the change,” said Smith, who retired at the end of his fifth term in 2008.

Rabbitt, along with Coursey, also questioned whether redistricting was the best way to address the balance between unincorporated and incorporated constituencies.

“I still think it’s a valuable discussion to have,” Rabbitt said. “I just wonder how that’s all going to get resolved with a map.”

Herman G. Hernandez, a consultant assisting the advisory commission on its public outreach and engagement, pointed out that moving more unincorporated communities into the 3rd District is a challenge because the district has the highest-density population in the county and is not easy to legally partition.

“One of the principles of this redistricting process is to try very hard to not change the heart of the district,” Hernandez said. “The center of Santa Rosa is literally the heart of Chris’ district.”

Rabbitt, Coursey and Smith all suggested that adjusting the staff size of supervisors’ offices to reflect constituent demand would be the better solution.

Board members generally have three full-time employees, including district directors and field representatives. A decade ago, most board members had only a district director.

Hopkins, who joined the board in 2017, said she has advocated for adjusting supervisors’ staff based on workload.

“It hasn’t happened except for increasing everyone’s staff,” Hopkins said. “I think there’s still something to be said for the rural perspective and having to grapple with the rural perspectives.”

Rabbitt also wondered whether the issue matters as much to the public as it does to the supervisors.

Concern over each district’s balance of unincorporated and incorporated communities has not come up so far in the 25-plus workshops and public outreach events that Hernandez has organized for the advisory commission as a consultant.

“There has been zero feedback or questions about that,” Hernandez said.

Rather the main concerns Hernandez said he has heard are from constituents worried about being moved out of their current district or splitting up regions like The Springs in Sonoma Valley and the coast.

Hopkins, who represents the entire Sonoma Coast, has expressed interest in breaking up the region between two districts so that there are two supervisors advocating for it instead of one.

“I’ve experienced firsthand being the only person talking about coastal issues,” Hopkins said. “The coast is something that is so unique in Sonoma County. There’s so much passion and advocacy I think that anyone who touched the coast would have to become an advocate for the coast.”

Gore, voicing his support, said Tuesday he would be open to taking part of the coast into the 4th District.

Those opposed to breaking up the coast, however, worry that doing so will divide and weaken the sway of the comparatively few coastal residents.

Preserve Rural Sonoma County, an advocacy group that has called for limiting rural winery development, emailed its members Friday urging them to tell their supervisors to keep the coast in one district.

“Dividing the coast into separate districts means that no one district would have enough non-urban supporters to effectively advocate for coastal and rural preservation,” the email read. “Dividing the coast would only benefit commercial development and pave the way for more unsustainable tourism.”

Eric Koenigshofer, the former 5th District supervisor, was on the board from 1977 to 1981, amid a redistricting process after the nation’s bicentennial.

At the time the coast was broken up between the 4th and 5th districts and it was that redistricting effort that moved the entire coast into the 5th District, Koenigshofer said.

The aim of the switch was to establish one, consistent elected voice advocating for the coast at a time when the county was creating its first coastal plan, Koenigshofer said.

Now, Koenigshofer, a 5th District planning commissioner, said he is undecided about whether breaking up the coast puts the county on a “path to diminish the clout of coastal voters.”

“That issue is still up in the air for me,” he said.

There have also been calls to increase the number of communities of color in the 3rd District by moving neighborhoods including Roseland from Hopkins’ 5th District to the 3rd with the end goal being to increase the chances of having a supervisor of color on the board.

“I think the same message was being delivered across the board,” Hernandez said. “Seeing representation matters.”

