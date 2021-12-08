Redistricting makes California a top House battlefield for 2022

FRESNO — For nearly three years, Phil Arballo has been running for Congress against Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, raising money by the truckful and compiling an email outreach list that is all the more impressive considering his lack of political experience.

On Monday, Nunes announced that he would resign from Congress at year’s end to lead former President Donald Trump’s media and technology company.

Nunes was prodded toward that decision in large part by the nonpartisan California Citizens Redistricting Commission, which this week is putting the finishing touches on new boundaries that are likely to transform the district he has represented for 19 years from a dusty, rural swath that voted for Trump in 2020 by 5 percentage points into one centered in Fresno, which Joe Biden would have carried handily.

Arballo, who lost to Nunes last year and had been hoping to challenge him again, realizes he will have a different opponent.

“It’s going to be fun, though,” Arballo said. “And what we can do is also wash away the gerrymandering that’s going to be happening all over the country.”

Legislatures from Nevada to Georgia are drafting new House district lines under the required reapportionment that occurs every 10 years. Most of them are seeking to protect incumbency and maintain a partisan edge by eliminating competitive seats.

But in California, the map will stand in stark contrast to most of the country, scrambling the fortunes of lawmakers in both parties and creating the broadest — perhaps the only — true battlefield for 2022. Lawmakers should see the full plan by Friday, and the commission will send it to the secretary of state by Dec. 27.

Legislatures in nine other states, working off the 2020 census, have completed new maps of 116 House districts. In only 10 of those would the candidate who won 2020 have prevailed by 7 percentage points or less, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project; that is half the number of competitive districts that existed in 2018 and 2020.

In contrast, California alone could end up with eight or nine battleground districts.

“There’s no question we’re going to end up with more competitive seats,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican consultant in Sacramento.