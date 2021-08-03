Redwood City man accused of kidnapping in Mendocino County

A Redwood City man accused of kidnapping another man and threatening him with a knife was arrested this past weekend, according to a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Monday.

Martin Soto, 31, was arrested around 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Black Bart Drive and Ridgeview Road, south of Willits, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The scene is nearly 90 minutes north of Santa Rosa.

According to authorities, the victim, a 33-year-old Ukiah man, had gone to the area to check on Soto when he was attacked. Officials did not say how the two men know each other or why the victim was checking on Soto.

Investigators said Soto grabbed the victim by his throat and shirt before pulling him around the area.

Soto allegedly demanded a ride to the Bay Area and pulled out a pocket knife and threatened the victim, who tried to calm Soto.

The victim ran from Soto and called deputies, who found him hiding behind a tree in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies went to talk with Soto he was “continually placing his hands behind his back, acting bizarre, crying and chanting,” officials said.

Soto was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, kidnapping and brandishing a weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was detained at the Mendocino County jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

