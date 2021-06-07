Redwood Empire Food Bank giving out free meals to students this summer

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is offering free meals to children in Sonoma County who lose access to free or reduced-cost lunch over summer break.

Kids aged 18 and younger in need of food can receive breakfast and lunch five days per week through the Summer Lunch program, regardless of where they attend school, according to a news release.

The program, which opened Monday, runs though Aug. 6.

The grab-and-go meals and groceries are available for pickup at nearly 40 rotating locations throughout Sonoma County. Go here for a complete list of times and locations.

The food bank also is providing W5 Project registration forms, which allows parents to grab groceries from the food bank without requiring their children to be present. The form asks residents for their name, demographic information and household size, among other information, to help determine how often food assistance is needed.

For more information, call 707-523-7903 or visit refb.org/summer-lunch.html.