Redwood Empire Harley owners ’ride and have fun’

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2020, 1:58AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Don’t be fooled by the tough guy image portrayed in old biker films like “The Wild One” and “Easy Rider.” Not every motorcyclist revving up on the roadway is a rebel in high gear.

Just ask Realtor Randy Mack, director of Redwood Empire Chapter H.O.G., the nonprofit Harley-Davidson Owners Group sponsored by Cotati dealership Sonoma County Harley-Davidson. The chapter, with more than 100 members, includes riders from all walks of life, men and women drawn together by a love of Harleys and a generous spirit.

Riders from their 30s to their senior years develop friendships during road trips, tours and social events, and find themselves helping one another in numerous ways — whether sharing information about Harleys, stepping up to support members’ charitable causes or exchanging tips about their professions.

“Most of them are extremely charitable to begin with,” said Mack, 62, a Santa Rosa resident. “The only reason I’ve known any of these people is because we’ve met through this chapter.”

The Redwood Empire Chapter was chartered in 1988 by Michael’s Harley-Davidson. Its successor, Sonoma County Harley-Davidson, continues the tradition. The parent Harley Owners Group was founded in 1983 as a way for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts around the world to build corporate and dealership relationships and promote fellowship and community among Harley owners.

As the official riding club of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, the intent is straightforward: “Ride and Have Fun.”

With engines revving and exhaust pipes blaring at the start of a recent ride, their bikes customized and meticulously detailed, Redwood Empire Harley owners were carrying out the mission.

The group brings together people who “are all like-minded,” said Sonoma resident Steve Pehargou, 53, who works in sales for a paint company. “Politics doesn’t come into play, religion doesn’t come into play. We learn from each other and we all get advice from each other.”

Novice bikers are as welcome as veteran Harley owners; one of the chapter’s senior members is in his 90s. Safety and skills classes are available through Harley-Davidson, with guidelines also provided for passengers. Local H.O.G. members are part of the national organization, and are among more than 1 million H.O.G. members across the globe.

Especially appealing, Pehargou said, is the fact Harley-Davidson motorcycles are “American made; Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” with a history dating back more than 100 years.

“It’s almost an American legend,” Mack said.

For members like Victor Soares, a 49-year-old grocery worker, there’s a sense of pride in owning a Harley and getting a rich ownership experience through H.O.G.’s Redwood Empire Chapter. Soares, who is from South Africa and lives in Petaluma, moved to the U.S. in 1999 and has long admired Harleys.

“It’s always been my dream to own a Harley-Davidson,” Soares said. He purchased his first Harley seven months ago and is enjoying meeting fellow owners through the chapter. “It’s camaraderie.”

The chapter hosts at least three rides per month, including overnighters and day trips within the North Bay and beyond. The coronavirus pandemic halted rides for a while, and changed protocol. Members now adhere to strict measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19: masks and social distancing are required and groups stop for meals only where outdoor service is available.

The open road, though, takes bikers away from day-to-day stresses. “It takes your total attention and clears your head at the same time,” Mack said.

Some Redwood Empire Chapter members have been around bikes for decades, like Mark Hilla of Cotati, a plumbing and heating contractor. Now 52, he’s been riding since he was 8 years old. “It starts with dirt bikes,” he said, “and graduates to street bikes.”

While Hilla shares that Harleys are “the most comfortable motorcycle on the planet,” H.O.G. members don’t discriminate. “We think it’s cool no matter what kind of bike you ride,” he said. “It’s about being on two wheels.”

The chapter welcomes guests who sign waivers to participate in rides; Harley ownership isn’t required for guests. Some are considering buying Harleys, others ride along for the fun. Family members can join as associates without owning their own Harleys.

Lyndasue Christensen of Penngrove owns a Honda Shadow 750 but rode along the Cazadero backwoods during the chapter’s Tin Barn Classic last weekend. The retired truck driver, 53, works in digital video marketing and has long had an interest in motorcycles.

“I’ve always loved bikes and horses and big trucks,” she said. “It’s who I am.” While she enjoys her current bike, she looks forward to buying a Harley. “It will happen,” Christensen said. “It will happen.”

Although most members are men, the chapter includes several women. Retired maintenance technician Glen Childers of Sebastopol cautions anyone considering membership in the chapter to prepare for group rides, which can include 20 or so bikes traveling in a pack. A senior road captain, he suggests careful consideration before buying any kind of motorcycle. “Be sure it’s what you want.”

And for those who’ve committed to a Harley — the average cost of a new one is $20,000 — take time to gain some driving skills before hitting the highway with the H.O.G. chapter. “Build confidence to not be afraid,” said Childers, 72. “Learn to relax. Riding a motorcycle is all about balance, not about strength.” Seasoned bikers are happy to share their expertise and inform newcomers about spacing, staggered formations and other safety precautions when riding together.

Childers said it’s especially important for those in group rides to know the numerous signals designed for safety. There’s even a signal warning fellow riders about bulls roaming freely along roadways — something the group has encountered in rural Sonoma County. Specific signals apply to numerous cultures; in Iran, a hand gesture alerts riders to camels crossing ahead.

An often-used signal — or wave — among bikers is two fingers extended like a peace sign from the grip of handlebars to offer mutual respect and acknowledgment.

No matter where Harley riders are headed, “It’s all about the thrill of the ride,” Childers said, “and the camaraderie.”

For Mike Johnson, 58, that thrill comes from riding with the Redwood Empire Chapter and from meeting Harley owners from across the country. A Rohnert Park truck driver and president of the charitable American Legion Riders, Chapter 28 of Petaluma, he’s been to the huge motorcycle rallies in Sturgis, South Dakota, seven times. He didn’t go this year; Sturgis made national headlines in August because of concerns about it becoming a coronavirus super-spreader event.

Johnson said a highlight of the 10-day rally that draws thousands is “going out in every direction” riding the scenic roads on his Harley, taking in the beauty of the Black Hills and other picturesque destinations — and seeing the hundreds of bikes, many of them exotic, that might be in Sturgis on a given day.

Like fellow Redwood Empire Harley owners who wear black leather riding jackets or vests emblazoned with the H.O.G. logo, Johnson knows there’s nothing quite like the wind whipping across the open road — and that distinctive rumble of a Harley.

Redwood Empire Chapter H.O.G. welcomes new members. For more information, call 707-696-6272 or visit rechog.org or hog.com.

