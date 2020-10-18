Redwood Empire Harley owners ’ride and have fun’

Don’t be fooled by the tough guy image portrayed in old biker films like “The Wild One” and “Easy Rider.” Not every motorcyclist revving up on the roadway is a rebel in high gear.

Just ask Realtor Randy Mack, director of Redwood Empire Chapter H.O.G., the nonprofit Harley-Davidson Owners Group sponsored by Cotati dealership Sonoma County Harley-Davidson. The chapter, with more than 100 members, includes riders from all walks of life, men and women drawn together by a love of Harleys and a generous spirit.

Riders from their 30s to their senior years develop friendships during road trips, tours and social events, and find themselves helping one another in numerous ways — whether sharing information about Harleys, stepping up to support members’ charitable causes or exchanging tips about their professions.

“Most of them are extremely charitable to begin with,” said Mack, 62, a Santa Rosa resident. “The only reason I’ve known any of these people is because we’ve met through this chapter.”

The Redwood Empire Chapter was chartered in 1988 by Michael’s Harley-Davidson. Its successor, Sonoma County Harley-Davidson, continues the tradition. The parent Harley Owners Group was founded in 1983 as a way for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts around the world to build corporate and dealership relationships and promote fellowship and community among Harley owners.

As the official riding club of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, the intent is straightforward: “Ride and Have Fun.”

With engines revving and exhaust pipes blaring at the start of a recent ride, their bikes customized and meticulously detailed, Redwood Empire Harley owners were carrying out the mission.

The group brings together people who “are all like-minded,” said Sonoma resident Steve Pehargou, 53, who works in sales for a paint company. “Politics doesn’t come into play, religion doesn’t come into play. We learn from each other and we all get advice from each other.”

Novice bikers are as welcome as veteran Harley owners; one of the chapter’s senior members is in his 90s. Safety and skills classes are available through Harley-Davidson, with guidelines also provided for passengers. Local H.O.G. members are part of the national organization, and are among more than 1 million H.O.G. members across the globe.

Especially appealing, Pehargou said, is the fact Harley-Davidson motorcycles are “American made; Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” with a history dating back more than 100 years.

“It’s almost an American legend,” Mack said.

For members like Victor Soares, a 49-year-old grocery worker, there’s a sense of pride in owning a Harley and getting a rich ownership experience through H.O.G.’s Redwood Empire Chapter. Soares, who is from South Africa and lives in Petaluma, moved to the U.S. in 1999 and has long admired Harleys.

“It’s always been my dream to own a Harley-Davidson,” Soares said. He purchased his first Harley seven months ago and is enjoying meeting fellow owners through the chapter. “It’s camaraderie.”

The chapter hosts at least three rides per month, including overnighters and day trips within the North Bay and beyond. The coronavirus pandemic halted rides for a while, and changed protocol. Members now adhere to strict measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19: masks and social distancing are required and groups stop for meals only where outdoor service is available.

The open road, though, takes bikers away from day-to-day stresses. “It takes your total attention and clears your head at the same time,” Mack said.

Some Redwood Empire Chapter members have been around bikes for decades, like Mark Hilla of Cotati, a plumbing and heating contractor. Now 52, he’s been riding since he was 8 years old. “It starts with dirt bikes,” he said, “and graduates to street bikes.”

While Hilla shares that Harleys are “the most comfortable motorcycle on the planet,” H.O.G. members don’t discriminate. “We think it’s cool no matter what kind of bike you ride,” he said. “It’s about being on two wheels.”

The chapter welcomes guests who sign waivers to participate in rides; Harley ownership isn’t required for guests. Some are considering buying Harleys, others ride along for the fun. Family members can join as associates without owning their own Harleys.

Lyndasue Christensen of Penngrove owns a Honda Shadow 750 but rode along the Cazadero backwoods during the chapter’s Tin Barn Classic last weekend. The retired truck driver, 53, works in digital video marketing and has long had an interest in motorcycles.

“I’ve always loved bikes and horses and big trucks,” she said. “It’s who I am.” While she enjoys her current bike, she looks forward to buying a Harley. “It will happen,” Christensen said. “It will happen.”