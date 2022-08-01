Redwood National and State Parks will no longer let you hike to Hyperion, the world's tallest tree

The area around Hyperion, a massive coast redwood known for being the tallest tree in the world, has been closed indefinitely due to damage to the forest caused by trampling visitors.

The 380-foot tree is located deep within Redwood National Park and, despite not being accessible by any trail, has attracted scores of visitors since its height was "discovered" in 2006. According to the National Park Service, tree enthusiasts who have bushwhacked off-trail into dense vegetation to reach Hyperion's base have caused enough habitat destruction to warrant the closure of the entire area, plus a $5,000 fine and potential jail time for those who decide to make the trip anyway.

"The usage was having an impact on the vegetation and potentially the root system of the very tree that people are going there to visit," said Leonel Arguello, the park's Chief of Natural Resources. "There was trash, and people were creating even more side trails to use the bathroom. They leave used toilet paper and human waste — it's not a good thing, not a good scene."

According to the park service's website, visitors have caused some degradation to Hyperion's base, and ferns no longer grow around the tree due to stepping and trampling. The hike to the tree is also particularly hazardous, since it is completely off-trail and located in an area without any cell phone reception and barely any GPS coverage.

"If someone were to get hurt down there, it'd be a while before we could get to them and extract them," Arguello said. "These are all reasons why we're playing it safe and protecting our resources."

Arguello said that because of natural patterns of tree growth and decay, there's a good chance Hyperion won't even be the tallest tree for much longer — one reason why the park hasn't created a trail that leads to it.

"At some point, the top will blow out or some other tree will grow faster, and it won't be the tallest tree. We don't want to make yet another official trail that we have to maintain for a tree that likely won't be the tallest tree in the future," Arguello said.

Justin Legge, a naturalist and tour guide at the nearby Benbow Historic Inn, feels that the answer to protecting trees like Hyperion is more education, not restrictions.

"Keeping areas blocked off only encourages the public. It's making it more of a detriment by making this an exciting thing," Legge said.

He added that if more people knew how the relatively underwhelming experience of seeing Hyperion measures up to that of objectively more impressive trees, like the Del Norte Titan located in the easily-accessible Grove of Titans, less people would be trying to get to the tree in the first place.

"Hyperion is an extremely disappointing experience, and I doubt half of the people that have even tried to go there would want to go there if they truly understood the ecology of the forest," Legge said.

Arguello said that those wishing to visit towering redwoods should make the hike to the Tall Trees Grove, where a 4.5 mile round trip hike will lead you to beautiful old-growth trees — no habitat destruction required.