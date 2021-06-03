Ukiah’s redwood tree museum offers nostalgic treasures in unique location

Motorists traveling along North State Street in Ukiah can no longer pump ethyl into their gas tanks at the World’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station, but they can fill up on nostalgia at the local landmark.

It’s where a massive ancient redwood tree was transformed in 1936 into a working gas station – as eye-catching then as it is today, 85 years after heads first turned in wonder at the sight.

To create the station, a redwood reportedly more than 1,500 years old was chopped down, cut into several sections and carefully hauled over a ridge from a grove 17 miles west of Ukiah.

After its arrival on North State Street – Highway 101 at the time – it was reassembled, with a canopy, restrooms and a hollowed stump as the service station office, all roofed with redwood shakes. The restrooms are gone but old-time gas pumps still stand outside where the likes of Oldsmobile convertible coupes and Buick touring sedans once pulled up for leaded fuel.

“Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t come by,” said Greg Martyn, who owns the adjoining Redwood Tree Service Station automotive repair shop, tire dealership and car wash/auto detailing service. He’s the third-generation member of the family business and caretaker of what’s now the World’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station Museum. It’s been under the ownership of the Martyn family for more than 35 years.

“Oh my gosh,” said Martyn, “it’s amazing.” Years ago, families would park their cars, wander inside the museum of automotive memorabilia and pose for photos. “Now they pull out their cellphones and slow down to 5 miles per hour.”

Still, the service station remains an attraction and is listed among places to visit in Mendocino County on websites like RoadsideAmerica.com.

“I think it’s a hoot, actually,” said Tim Buckner, executive director of the Ukiah-based Historical Society of Mendocino County.

He said the redwood was selected by Bob Ford and Alfred Weger, the original service station owners, who reportedly paid $25 for the giant tree. It measured 17 feet in diameter and stood about 250 feet tall, Buckner said. “It took a week and a half to haul it back.”

It’s a fitting attraction for those touring what’s long been called the Old Redwood Highway, the northernmost segment of Highway 101 that weaves through the world’s largest redwood forests. Other tourist spots along the roadway include a park in Leggett where visitors can drive through a redwood.

Buckner likens it to other places of interest in the area, including the longtime gem and rock shop south of Hopland and the historic Ridgewood Ranch near Willits, the final resting place of famed racehorse Seabiscuit.

For Katrina Kessen, executive director of the Greater Ukiah Business and Tourism Alliance, the redwood tree museum represents the best of small-town Americana. “It’s been there so long, and it’s so loved,” she said. “It’s one of our favorite spots.”

She stops by often to have her car washed at Redwood Tree Service Station, where the adjacent museum provides “a sense of continuity that really binds the past to the present.”

Visitors entering the free museum will find framed old black-and-white photographs and artwork of the gas station and the downing of the redwood tree it’s made from; an old-time National cash register; vintage hubcaps; motor oil containers priced at 15 cents per quart; retro automotive signs; and more.

One faded newspaper clip is headlined, “On the road to building electric cars.” Another details a dramatic 1951 roadway accident and includes a photo of a lumber truck dangling halfway off a bridge over the Eel River near Garberville.

One dated circa 1930 shows a street banner over the southern entrance to the city, declaring “Ukiah, Gateway to the Redwoods.”

For perspective, Kessen suggests stopping by the museum and then driving 25 minutes to Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, with towering old-growth trees, a trail and picnic tables. “It’s really worth the drive,” she said. “It’s spectacular.”