Refill Madness named Sonoma County Small Business of the Year

Gallons of shampoos, detergents, a variety of soaps and eco-friendly household products line the shelves of Refill Madness in Sonoma.

The shop, where customers can refill their own containers with home goods and by doing that reduce plastic waste, was named last week Sonoma County Small Business of the Year for 2021 by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

The shop’s website cites information from the Plastic Pollution Coalition that it takes 500 to 1,000 years for plastic to degrade and the average American throws away about 185 pounds of it each year.

Jana Wang, co-owner of Refill Madness, said the award was a surprise to her. It’s her first time owning a business. She and her childhood friend Sloane Read opened the store at the end of February in the midst of a pandemic.

“‘We’re just doing this and hoping it works, so to get this recognition feels so wonderful,” Wang said. “It just shows that we’re going in the right direction. This kind of business that will be the future, and more retail stores will aim to environmentally friendly.”

Sen. Dodd said Wang’s business is “good for the planet.”

“With the amount of plastic entering our waste stream each year, it’s essential that we reuse and refill our containers,” Dodd said in a prepared statement. “I am happy to recognize Refill Madness for opening such a much-needed store.”

Wang always felt a great sense of disappointment by the way consumers use and discard so much plastic. Also, she was overburdened by full-time parenting and her job as a teacher.

Wang went to her husband, Sam Wang, who suggested she start her own business. She thought of Read and her store, Refill Madness in Sacramento.

In 2016, when Refill Madness opened in Sacramento, the consumer demand was already there, Read said, just as it was for the sister shop in Sonoma.

The shops purchase and stock household items in bulk. Customers come with their own containers when they shop to save money and eliminate the need for plastic shopping bags.

The Sacramento store won the 2016 Sacramento Area Sustainable Business Award for energy conservation and solid waste reduction. Now, Read said she’s “amazed” the sister location was named the Sonoma County Small Business of the Year.

“I had always wanted a refill shop like Sloane’s and I felt like people in Sonoma would love it and appreciate the concept,” Wang said.

Jana Wang, left, the co-owner of Refill Madness, talks with customer Maggie La Rochelle about hair care products at the shop in Sonoma, Calif., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

In the beginning, customers were enthused by the Sonoma shop because they’d been wanting to support an eco-friendly local business.

Kathleen Herrera, a regular at Refill Madness, said the shop is convenient for her family because she preferred to buy local, natural products for her family.

“It’s a fun place to go to try products you may have never seen before,” Herrera said.

She has discovered an almond face lotion that has become her favorite product, and she regularly buy refills of bath bombs, lavender body wash, bubble solution and sunscreen for her children.

Her son, Judah Herrera, 9, said it’s fun going with his mom to the refill shop because he gets to pick out one item. Last week he picked a bamboo brush.

“It’s pretty good,” Judah said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.