Relief, caution from children and parents in Sonoma County over schools that will end mask mandate

Leave it to a child to express not the political or scientific argument for pro- or anti-mask wearing, but rather the practical from a kid’s point of view: “I’m excited, because I always sweat in them,” said Audri Castro, 9, who goes to Monte Vista Elementary.

Castro was talking about the upcoming end to in-classroom mask mandates during a family-organized softball game at Magnolia Park in Rohnert Park over the weekend. See more reactions from local children and hear from some parents in the slideshow above.