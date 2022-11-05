PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Partial remains found in Northern California belong to a woman missing from the San Francisco Bay Area since January, authorities said.

The remains were discovered Thursday by a resident in the town of Plymouth, about 40 miles east of Sacramento.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded and a forensic odontologist identified the remains as those of Alexis Gabe, 24, the city of Oakley said in a statement Friday.

Gabe, an Oakley resident, was reported missing in late January after being last seen at the home of her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, in Antioch. Her car was found with the door open and keys in the ignition.

Suspicion quickly fell on Jones, who left California for Washington state. In June, Jones was killed by federal officers attempting to serve him with an arrest warrant in Kent, Washington.

At that time, police in the Bay Area said they believed that the 27-year-old Jones had killed Gabe, SF Gate reported.

“Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, we do believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas,” the city of Oakley's statement said.

Officials said they would provide more details at a news conference early next week.