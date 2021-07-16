Remains of 4 found after Humboldt County plane crash

DINSMORE — The remains of four people were recovered from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed and burned in a wooded area of Northern California, authorities said Friday.

The single-engine Mooney M20J went down late Thursday morning near the Dinsmore Airport in Humboldt County.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday the victims were identified as Henry Punt, 69, of Los Angeles County; Steve Sanz, 63, of Orange County; Jacquie Ann Figg, 56, of San Bernadino County; and Kenneth John Malinowski, 62, of Sacramento County.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Sheriff’s Office statement credited witnesses and nearby community members with attempting to help the victims and potentially preventing the flames from progressing into a wildfire.