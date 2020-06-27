Remembering California’s ’Mother of Civil Rights’ and her Mayacamas cave

Mary Ellen Pleasant’s Cave overlooks Sonoma Valley from the Mayacamas, near a ranch she once owned. Born into slavery around 1812, Pleasant is often called California’s “Mother of Civil Rights” and compared to Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. She was also a hugely successful businesswoman who called herself a “capitalist.” According to one account, as a young girl she witnessed her mother being beaten to death — an experience that likely set her life’s work to fighting slavery and racism.

As a teen, Mary Ellen became a servant to a Quaker family in Nantucket Massachusetts. Helping manage their store, she discovered a knack for business and was brilliant at managing accounts in her head. Earning her freedom, she married James Smith, a wealthy Black landowner. With light skin, they both could pass as white. They committed themselves to the Underground Railroad and abolition. When he died four years later, Pleasant inherited his fortune with instructions to “continue the work.”

The work included her second husband, J.J. Pleasant. After a price was put on her head for freeing slaves, Mary Ellen sailed to California. J.J. was already there, extending the Underground Railroad. On arrival, she listed herself as “white” in the San Francisco register and took jobs running exclusive clubs. Rubbing elbows with prominent businessmen, Pleasant collected financial gossip and passed it to Thomas Bell, a Bank of California clerk. Based on the information, they began making investments.

Though California had been admitted as a free state in 1850, slavery persisted. In 1852, a Fugitive Slave Law was passed, decreeing that a slave brought to California before statehood was still a slave under the law. In one case, three former slaves running a successful supply company were deported east, back into slavery.

Pleasant did not hide her race from San Francisco’s Black community. By the late 1850s, the country was teetering; a “house divided” between supporters of slavery and abolition. Pleasant returned east to help John Brown spark a slave rebellion. When that failed and Brown was arrested, there was a note in his pocket signed “MEP.” But because of Pleasant’s poor handwriting, the initials were read as “WEP” and she was never implicated.

Back in San Francisco, her white acquaintances were shocked and angered when she officially changed her race to “Black.” In 1868, after a trolley company refused to stop for her, she went to court and secured the right of Black people to ride streetcars. By 1875, Pleasant and Bell were worth $30 million. But she’d made enemies over the years and soon was entangled in scandal. Feeding on vicious rumors, the press gave Pleasant the racist nickname “Mammy,” which she hated. Impoverished, she died in 1904.

One of her contemporaries said, “If she’d been white and a man, she would have been president.” Pleasant herself remarked “I’d rather be a corpse than a coward.” As she requested, her grave in Napa sums up her life simply with the words “Friend of John Brown.”

A remote spot in the Mayacamas might seem a strange place to remember Mary Ellen. But before she became destitute, Pleasant, Thomas Bell and his wife bought a ranch nearby. Pleasant is said to have used the cave for Vodou rituals against her enemies. It’s a good story, though probably based more on imagination than fact.