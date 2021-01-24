Remembering Champlin Creek’s anti-slavery namesake

Champlin Creek runs through land owned by the Champlin family for several generations. Traveling from Illinois by wagon train, Charles and Sarah Champlin first settled in Solano County in 1854. Finding that location too windy, they headed west again to look for a calmer spot. They found one on the west side of Sonoma Valley, on land they bought from Mariano Vallejo for $4 an acre.

What makes Charles Champlin interesting today? He was one of the few local voters who cast a ballot for Abraham Lincoln in 1860. Lincoln was considered the anti-slavery candidate in that four-way election, though at the time he stood against the expansion of slavery rather than its eradication. He won California by just a few hundred votes.

The winner in Sonoma County was John Breckinridge, who was James Buchanan’s vice president at the time. Breckinridge believed slavery should be enshrined in the Constitution. Nationally he carried 11 states in the south and ranked second in electoral votes. After the election, southern states began to secede from the Union. Once Lincoln was inaugurated, Breckinridge joined the Confederate Army.

Sonoma County in those days was nicknamed “the state of Missouri” for the many settlers who came from there and for their “States’ rights” politics which tilted toward the Confederacy (Missouri never seceded, but slavery was legal there until 1865). Petaluma, settled by Yankee traders, was an exception.

Santa Rosa was a hotbed of Confederate sympathizers. It was the home of the Sonoma Democrat (an early incarnation of The Press Democrat), one of many “Copperhead” California newspapers that endorsed pro-Confederate views. Thomas Thompson became its editor during the 1860 election. He endorsed the doctrine of “states’ rights,” which argued for the legality of slavery under the Constitution. By extension, such views ultimately supported the establishment of the Confederacy. On the Democrat’s masthead he expressed his sentiments with the motto, “The World is Governed Too Much.” What he published beneath it has been described as “astonishingly racist.”

As the war dragged on and the south began to lose, Thompson grew more extreme in his support of Dixie. He claimed that Union victories were fake news and reprinted Southern propaganda. He called abolitionists “demons” and “fanatics.” In the election of 1864, Thompson never published the vote tally showing Lincoln as the winner.

Lincoln’s second inaugural address in 1865 was remarkable for its compassion. Rather than celebrate the coming Union victory, he encouraged Americans, north and south, to remember the better angels of our nature with “malice toward none and charity toward all.”

If those words were taken to heart, some soon forgot them. Weeks later, a pro-Union mob in San Francisco, wild with anger and grief at Lincoln’s assassination, burned the offices of Confederate-leaning papers. The Democrat escaped this fate by printing the news of Lincoln’s death with an appropriate black border.

The reconciliation desired by Lincoln has never fully come to pass. Once again news is being labeled “fake” and political mobs are attacking those they disagree with. Sadly, the recent appearance of the Confederate flag at the U.S. Capitol suggests that the divisions of the Civil War have yet to find an enduring resolution.

Charles Champlin would probably find the mood of today’s politics unpleasantly familiar. Perhaps the past never dies; it just falls in pieces into the jumble of now. Many inaugurations later, we are still struggling to bring a fractured nation together in “a more perfect Union.”