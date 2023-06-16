He was a larger-than-life figure in the Sonoma Valley community, easily building relationships with people with his infectious smile, vivacious personality and genuine empathy.

So, it is not at all surprising that local residents have plenty of memorable stories to tell about John McNeilly after he died at the age of 67 in his Sonoma home on Friday, June 9, some 16 months after he was paralyzed in a traffic accident.

“He was empathetic and thoughtful, funny and loyal,” said Casey Rogina, a lifelong Sonoma resident who knew McNeilly from childhood but become closer friends with him as they got older. “He saw people for who they were and knew how to support them through their accomplishments, failures, joys and sadness. He was selfless, generous and loved big.”

Sonoma resident Miranda Luddy added, “John had more friends than anyone else I know. His ability to make you feel special and heard was amazing. He had a sense of humor like no other and was the first to share a music video, comedy show or funny story to brighten your day. He had an award-winning charm and a magnetic personality people gravitated toward.”

McNeilly was born in San Francisco, the fourth of six children in the family of Hugh Daniel McNeilly and Dorothy Mary McNeilly. They moved to San Francisco when John was a young child, and he subsequently attended Dunbar Elementary School and Altimira Middle School.

He rose to prominence at Sonoma Valley High School, where he was named to the all-league teams in football, baseball and basketball, and served as president of the Interact Club and.

“John was a great athlete and an intense competitor who excelled in the three sports,” said Mike Briggs, a classmate of McNeilly’s at Sonoma Valley High School as well as a teammate on the baseball team. “He was easily the best all-around athlete in the classes of 1972, ’73 and ’74, and is a member of the Sonoma Valley High School Hall of Fame.”

McNeilly went on to become an outstanding defensive back at Santa Rosa Junior College and later served as a baseball and basketball coach for youth organizations throughout Sonoma Valley.

“He loved coaching youth sports, especially his daughters’ teams, and was a mentor to me as I coached in the community and eventually coached my own children,” Rogina said.

McNeilly served as the assistant coach when Rogina coached the Sonoma Valley High School boys varsity basketball team from 2007 to 2011.

“The boys loved him,” Rogina said. “He always brought humor and levity to our group. A lot of our success can be attributed to John’s ability to connect with the kids.”

McNeilly and his wife, Marie’s children — Emma McNeilly, 31, and Megan McNeilly, 28 — were his pride and joy.

“The relationship that John had with his daughters was something remarkable to witness,” said close friend Shelby Wirick, who, along with husband, Matt Wirick, have served as spokespeople for the McNeilly family since John’s accident to ease their burden. “He adored them. Any time he could sing their praises, he would. They were his world, and he was theirs.”

McNeilly also enjoyed his longtime work in the Sonoma Valley restaurant and bar scene.

Along with the brother, Earl McNeilly, he opened McNeilly’s Tavern in 1981, with the assistance of their brother, Hugh McNeilly. It was a popular hangout in the community and enabled John to do one of the things he did best — engage with people.

After the tavern closed, McNeilly worked for many years as a server in the restaurant at the Swiss Hotel, a favorite gathering place for Sonoma Valley residents as well as guests from around the world.

He retired from the restaurant business during the pandemic, but began working part-time at Costco in Novato. While driving home to Sonoma after work on Feb. 21, 2022, he was involved in a car crash. The cause has not been determined, but his mangled vehicle was found near where Highway 101 connects with Highway 37.

The vertebrae in McNeilly’s spine were crushed in the accident, paralyzing his four limbs. He spent month recovering at Marin General Hospital and Kentfield Rehab Center, but his quadriplegia required 24/7 care.

Realizing the enormous expenses of his care, McNeilly’s supporters set up a medical trust account at Exchange Bank and collected donations to fund his continued care online.

“John made an impact on so many, and everyone wanted him to be taken care of,” Wirick said. “There are a quite still a quite a few outstanding medical expenses, along with funeral costs. Any contributions to the John McNeilly Exchange Medical Trust at Exchange Bank will be greatly appreciated.”