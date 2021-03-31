Remembering Montgomery Village through the years

As the owners of Montgomery Village are negotiating the sale of the landmark shopping center, we look back on its history.

David and Melissa Codding, the owners of Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa, are planning to sell the property to Boston’s WS Development Co. after being contacted by the company last summer.

The retail center was opened 71 years ago and has since been a landmark in the Santa Rosa community. Click through the gallery above to see everything from photos of Montgomery Village’s beginnings to recent events.

Want to share your favorite memories and photos of Montgomery Village with us? Send an email to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.