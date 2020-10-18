Remembering Sonoma County’s one-room schoolhouses, and the beach named for one

Schoolhouse Beach, on the coast between Salmon Creek and Duncans Point, is part of the Sonoma Coast State Park. Its name likely comes from Ocean View School, which was about a quarter-mile away in what is now called Carmet. Established in 1878, Ocean View educated students for at least 50 years and was one of 133 mostly one-room schools in the county in 1889. One teacher usually taught every grade from first to eighth. On a typical day at the turn of the 20th century, Ocean View welcomed six to 12 children for instruction.

The county spaced its first public schools about 3 miles apart. With only a student’s feet or a horse for transportation, the idea was that no child would be more than a mile and a half from a school. Referred to as a “country mile,” it was a distance that could be traveled after chores before the morning bell rang. Schools sprang up all over, from Tule Vista on the edge of San Pablo Bay to Gualala on the North Coast. The Burns School, nearly on the summit of Sonoma Mountain, had a view of half the county. Joy School, in the redwoods west of Occidental, served the children of a logging camp.

Schools were first set up in whatever was available, including at least one chicken coop with the roosts removed. Parents supported schools with donations of land, lumber and labor. Most schools were simple rectangles with a belfry on the roof and two front doors — one for girls and one for boys. Inside, rows of desks faced the blackboard, over which hung a flag and portraits of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. A wood stove stood in the middle of the room. Without electricity, all the light came from three tall windows on either side of the building.

The late Al Guffanti attended the one-room Dunbar School in the 1920s. He recalled walking the train tracks to school, drinking water from a tin cup with his initials scratched on it and playing a game called “Throw a rock at the oak tree” at recess. And learning how to read and write.

There were no cellphones, but there were distractions. Kenwood’s school started on the ground floor of a hotel. A guest with a dog would lower it from the second floor by rope and harness so it could do its business. As a joke, she’d haul the dog halfway up, so it dangled outside the window, barking and squirming, in full view of the students. The teacher was not amused. A more serious interruption happened in the 1920s when a tornado picked up one end of the Watmaugh School with all the children inside, and rotated it 90 degrees. No one — not even a witch — was injured, but the school was closed for repairs.

As transportation sped up with the rise of the auto, schools began to consolidate. By the mid-20th century most of the county’s one-room schools were closed. Many fell into disuse and decay. Watson School, between Freestone and Bodega, was preserved as a historic site. Some were turned into homes. Today, the pandemic has turned homes into schoolhouses; students can once more attend classes almost anywhere. With a Zoom connection, even Schoolhouse Beach can be a classroom.