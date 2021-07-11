Firefighters stop 20-acre blaze south of Santa Rosa

A 20-acre vegetation fire south of Santa Rosa has been brought under control Sunday after it initially threatened several buildings, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Stony Point Road, south of Scenic Avenue.

Sonoma County Fire District firefighters on scene said the blaze threatened multiple sheds and barns, officials said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters reported they had the fire under control and would remain on scene to ensure it was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. The extent of the damage is under investigation. No evacuations were necessary.

Despite a report that the blaze was started by tractor backfire, officials said, the cause remains under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.