Removing Mayor Dominic Foppoli through civil grand jury a long shot for Windsor

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

As a campaign to recall Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli gets haltingly underway and law enforcement investigations proceed out of the public eye, town officials and Sonoma County political observers determined to oust the defiant mayor have looked to a rarely used civil grand jury proceeding for relief.

The Windsor Town Council — minus Foppoli, who did not attend the April 21 meeting — directed the town’s attorneys to research the proceeding and if possible, draft a letter asking the California Attorney General’s office to request a grand jury investigation.

Such local bodies have been used to charge and seek removal of public officials accused of official misconduct.

However, legal experts say the nature of the allegations against Foppoli make for an uphill and unlikely battle for any such grand jury investigation. Even if there was a route forward, the process — which can involve both a secret grand jury and public trial jury — is not much faster than a recall election, experts say.

“I don’t want anybody to think that is something that could happen in a few weeks and lo and behold there’s an accusation” from a civil grand jury, said Karen Jahr, a past president and current official of the California Grand Jurors’ Association.

The scandal that has enveloped Foppoli is still less than a month old, but after briefly appearing to direct an unprecedented April 14 special town council meeting, the mayor has retreated from public eye and issued few public statements about his intentions. The scandal has widened since four women came forward April 8 in the San Francisco Chronicle to publicly accuse Foppoli of sexual assault and abuse. Three other women have now alleged abuse and assault by Foppoli, including Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus.

Foppoli is under a criminal investigation led by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and including the state Attorney General’s Office. The timeline for that process is undefined, said Misti Woods, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. It “takes as long as it takes,” she said, declining to comment on the case’s status.

Outside of a felony conviction, the other main way to remove an elected official from office in California is through voter recall, a slow-moving and costly process that could run the town anywhere between $50,000 and $84,000, according to officials.

A vote to recall Foppoli may come as late as next spring, according to recall organizers.

Foppoli, meanwhile, has proclaimed his innocence and said he would “step back” from his regular duties as mayor. But he retains his directly elected seat and powers over the conduct of town business.

The consideration now being given to the grand jury option reflects just how determined Foppoli’s many critics are to see his ouster — and also how difficult it is achieve when an elected official won’t step down.

Grand jury proceeding

Buried in state law, Government Code section 3060 outlines the process in which a civil grand jury can be employed to investigate an elected official and initiate a court proceeding to remove them from office. Eligible offenses include “willful or corrupt misconduct in office.” The procedure applies to officials at the county and city levels.

Every county in California has a standing civil grand jury. The bodies conduct their proceedings in secret and have wide latitude to conduct civil investigations. When the juries investigate wrongdoing by public officials, the standard of evidence is lower than what would be needed for a criminal conviction. The procedure is “neither criminal nor civil,” Jahr said.

“There aren’t any criminal penalties,” she said. “A conviction does not result in a sentence of going to jail or a fine. The only result is the person is removed from office.”

The process is rarely used. Jahr estimated there is less than one case a year.

One recent example comes from Contra Costa County, where the assessor was accused of sexual harassment and other misconduct by a number of his female employees. The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors asked a grand jury to investigate, and in June 2019 the jury accused the auditor of misconduct, resulting in a trial for his removal from office, according to the East Bay Times.

But a hung jury led the judge to declare a mistrial, and in February 2021, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced it would not retry the case. The assessor, Gus Kramer, remains in office.

If the Sonoma County Grand Jury investigated and decided there was sufficient evidence of misconduct by Foppoli, the jurors could call in writing for his removal from office. The case would then be prosecuted in open court in a jury trial that would consider the merits of the grand jury’s stance. Foppoli would have the right to legal representation.