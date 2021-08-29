Reno man rescued after falling off Bodega Bay cliff

A Reno man was rescued Saturday after falling 50 feet down a cliff at Carmet Beach in Bodega Bay.

The Bodega Bay Fire Department rescued the man, 55, at 11:52 a.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher.

After going over the cliff to the beach below, the unidentified man apparently suffered a broken shoulder blade.

The fire department crew placed him on a backboard and he was lifted on a long line by Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 to the Carmet Beach parking lot, then transferred to a waiting Sonoma County Fire District ambulance, which took him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the dispatcher said.

“The fact that he was able to be taken by ground instead of air to the hospital is a very good thing,” said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman, whose crew was involved in the rescue.

A CHP helicopter also responded but was diverted to another call in Marin County.

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.