Once upon a time Reno, Nevada, was known for having an entire economy based on divorces, and being where Johnny Cash's alter ego shot a man, just to watch him die.

But for those who have been paying attention, it may come as no surprise that the city, about 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe, has been named the happiest U.S. town to live in, per Outside Magazine.

"We've really become a breakout city," Mayor Hillary Schieve told SFGATE over the phone.

The magazine called Reno a "modern boomtown," and lists boundless outdoor activities, a thriving Burning Man-adjacent art scene, low taxes and an abundance of sunshine among the reasons for the title. (Though the city's smoky skies during wildfire season are noted as one downside to life near the California-Nevada border.)

Reno was eclipsed by Las Vegas as a gambling mecca in the 1960s. But through some shrewd marketing and loose laws, the city welcomed thousands who traveled across America from more puritanical states so that they could get divorced. The city even built hotels and gambling dens next to the courthouse to make the "divorce tourist" trips more fun.

In 1955 Johnny Cash name-checked the city in one of the coldest, greatest lines in 20th century rock and roll. "I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die," Cash snarled in the iconic "Folsom Prison Blues."

"It used be a good old boys' town, known mostly for gaming," Schieve, who was born and raised in the city, says. "People would say, 'Where are you from?' And I'd say, 'Lake Tahoe.'"

Nowadays, "The biggest little city in the world" boasts the tallest artificial climbing wall in the world, placed in the middle of the historic casinos, and Burning Man sculptures and murals dotted across the city. "We have had a massive push in the last 10 years toward innovation, technology and culture," Schieve says. "It's a very diverse, very inclusive city."

The economy has also diversified away from gaming. In recent years tech companies like Amazon, Tesla and Apple have moved operations to Reno. "It's created a lot of jobs," Schieve says.

Outside's list of 15 happiest places to live in the U.S. was based on a few criteria. "It comes down to things like ample outdoor access for all, affordability, a safe environment, diversity, and freedom for residents to be who they are," the editors wrote. Other happy spots included Hood River, Oregon; Plano, Texas; and Minneapolis.

No California cities made the list. However, many people from the Golden State have relocated to Reno over the last several years, with Alameda County as one of the top counties contributing the largest number of new Reno residents.